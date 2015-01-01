पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • Dance Performed In Marriage, Ramayana Recitation At Night Was Also Included, Corpse Found In The Canal Of The Village In The Morning, There Is A Scar On The Face

हत्या या हादसा:शादी में किया डांस, रात में रामायण पाठ में भी हुआ शामिल, सुबह गांव के नहर में मिली लाश, चेहरे पर है चोट का निशान

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
नहर में इस तरह उतरा रहा था भद्दी का शव
  • खमरिया थाना क्षेत्र के सोनपुर की घटना, पुलिस ने शव को पीएम के लिए भेजा

खमरिया क्षेत्र के सोनपुर नहर में शनिवार सुबह को 45 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की लाश मिली। वारदात से पहले वह गांव में समाज के एक परिवार में होने वाली शादी में शामिल हुआ। वहां डांस भी किया। फिर रात में मंदिर में चल रहे रामायण पाठ में भी शामिल हुआ। सुबह उसकी अचानक इस तरह से लाश मिलने को लेकर क्षेत्र में कई तरह की चर्चाएं हैं। उसके चेहरे व ललाट पर खरोंच के निशान मिले हैं। पुलिस ने शव को पीएम के लिए भिजवाते हुए मामला जांच में लिया है।

भद्दी के चेहरे पर चोट के निशान, शव विभत्स होने के चलते ब्लर किया गया गया
परिवार में रहता था अकेला

जानकारी के अनुसार सोनपुर निवासी भद्दी गोटिया (45) परिवार में अकेला था। वह हर वक्त शराब पीकर पड़ा रहता था। उसकी पत्नी का निधन हो चुका है। बेटा बड़े पापा के पास और बेटी बुआ के घर रहती है। शुक्रवार रात को गांव में समाज के यहां शादी थी। रात में वह शादी में शामिल होने गया था। वहां गांव के युवकों के साथ जमकर डांस भी किया था। इसके बाद वह गांव के मंदिर में पहुंचा। वहां रामायण पाठ हो रहा था। रामायण पाठ में भी शामिल हुआ। गांव के लोगों ने बताया कि वह बहुत अधिक शराब के नशे में था। ठीक से चल भी नहीं पा रहा था। रात में उसे 10.30 बजे तक लोगों ने देखा था।

सुबह नहर में मिली लाश

शनिवार सुबह आठ बजे उसकी लाश गांव से निकली नहर पुलिया के नीचे उतराती हुई मिली। नहर में वह सिर के बल डूबा हुआ था। पैर ऊपर उतरा रहा था। गांव की अनीता गोटिया ने थाने में सूचना दी। मौके पर पहुंची थाना प्रभारी निरूपा पांडे सहित थाने का बल पहुंचा। टीम ने गांव वालों की मदद से भद्दी का शव बाहर निकलवाया। उसके ललाट पर हल्की चोट के निशान मिले हैं। पुलिस ने आशंका व्यक्त की है कि नशे की हालत में वह नहर में गिर गया होगा। इससे उसकी मौत हुई होगी। वहीं गांव वालों में मौत को लेकर कई तरह की चर्चा है। ग्रामीणों को ये बात समझ नहीं आ रही कि रात में वह नहर पर क्या करने गया था। पुलिस ने पीएम रिपोर्ट के आधार पर आगे की कार्रवाई की बात कही है।

