अदालतों में वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग से हो रही सीमित सुनवाई:न प्रत्यक्ष सुनवाई और न गवाही सामान्य मामलों में मिल रही तारीख पर तारीख

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
हाईकोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)

अनलॉक के बाद देश के सभी संस्थानों में नियमित कामकाज शुरू हो गया है, लेकिन अदालतों में न तो प्रत्यक्ष सुनवाई, न ही गवाही हो रही है। सामान्य मामलों में तो केवल तारीख पर तारीख मिल रही है। कोरोना काल के 7 महीने बाद भी अदालतों में अर्जेंट मामलों की वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से सीमित सुनवाई हो रही है। इससे आम नागरिक तो परेशान हो ही रहे हैं, साथ ही अधिवक्ता भी आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे हैं।

कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे को देखते हुए 25 मार्च 2020 से लॉकडाउन के साथ ही हाईकोर्ट और जिला अदालतों में प्रत्यक्ष सुनवाई और गवाही बंद कर दी गई थी। इसका सबसे ज्यादा असर जेल में बंद ऐसे कैदियों पर पड़ा, जिनके प्रकरणों में इस दौरान निर्णय होना था। गवाही और प्रतिपरीक्षण नहीं होने से कई महत्वपूर्ण मामलों में फैसला नहीं हो पा रहा है। कोरोना काल में दीवानी मामलों में तारीख बढ़ाई जा रही है, जिन पक्षकारों को स्थगन मिला हुआ है, वे तो खुश है लेकिन वहीं दूसरा पक्ष स्थगन हटवाने के लिए अदालतों में नियमित कामकाज शुरू होने का इंतजार कर रहा है। कुटुम्ब न्यायालय से भरण-पोषण पाने वाली महिलाएँ भी नियमित कामकाज बंद होने से परेशान हैं। उन्हें भी भरण-पोषण की राशि नहीं मिल पा रही है।

हाईकोर्ट में 5 और जिला अदालत में बढ़े 7 हजार प्रकरण
मप्र हाईकोर्ट में 31 मार्च 2020 को लगभग 3 लाख 69 हजार प्रकरण लंबित थे, अक्टूबर में लंबित प्रकरणों की संख्या बढ़कर 3 लाख 74 हजार से अधिक हो चुकी है। इस तरह कोरोना काल में 5 हजार प्रकरण बढ़ गए। जिला अदालत में 31 मार्च 2020 को 92 हजार प्रकरण विचाराधीन थे, जिनकी संख्या अब बढ़कर 99 हजार हो चुकी है। यहाँ भी लंबित प्रकरणों में 7 हजार का इजाफा हुआ।

लंबित प्रकरणों की बढ़ रही संख्या
जिला अधिवक्ता संघ के अध्यक्ष सुधीर नायक का कहना है कि अदालतों में पहले से ही बड़ी संख्या में प्रकरण लंबित हैं। कोरोना काल में नियमित कामकाज शुरू नहीं होने से लंबित प्रकरणों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। वीडियो कॉफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए सीमित मामलों की ही सुनवाई हो पा रही है। पक्षकारों के साथ ही इसका सबसे ज्यादा असर अधिवक्ताओं पर भी पड़ रहा है।

जल्द शुरू हो प्रत्यक्ष सुनवाई
हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन के सचिव मनीष तिवारी का कहना है कि हाईकोर्ट और जिला अदालतों में केवल अर्जेंट मामलों की सीमित सुनवाई होने से जमानत, तबादलों और अन्य जरूरी मामलों की सुनवाई हो रही है। अनलॉक के बाद सभी जगह कामकाज शुरू हो गए हैं। अब हाईकोर्ट और जिला अदालतों में भी प्रत्यक्ष सुनवाई के साथ नियमित कामकाज शुरू होने चाहिए।

