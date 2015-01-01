पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:स्कूलों की मान्यता के आवेदन की तिथि बढ़ी

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने वर्ष 2021-22 के सत्र के लिए नए स्कूलों की मान्यता के लिए तय की गई 18 नवम्बर की तिथि बढ़ाकर 30 नवम्बर कर दी है। इसी तरह मान्यता नवीनीकरण की आखिरी तारीख भी बढ़ाकर 31 दिसंबर की गई है। लोक शिक्षण संचालनालय द्वारा जारी आदेश के अनुसार एमपी ऑनलाइन के मान्यता पोर्टल पर आवेदन 30 नवम्बर तक भरे जा सकेंगे। इसी तरह संबंधित डीईओ द्वारा गठित दल के निरीक्षण के बाद अनुशंसा सहित प्रतिवेदन 21 दिसंबर तक संभागीय संयुक्त संचालक को भेजे जाएँगे।

12 जनवरी तक संभागीय संयुक्त संचालक को मान्यता से संबंधित प्रकरणों का निराकरण करना होगा और जिन संस्थाओं के आवेदन निरस्त होते हैं उनकी अपील 27 जनवरी तक की जा सकेगी। नए आवेदन और मान्यता नवीनीकरण की प्रक्रिया पूरी करने की तिथि 31 मई निर्धारित की गई है।

9वीं से 12वीं के छात्रों का रिवीजन टेस्ट 20 से- सरकारी स्कूलों के 9वीं से 12वीं तक के छात्रों के रिवीजन टेस्ट 20 नवम्बर से शुरू करने के आदेश जारी किए गए हैं। लोक शिक्षण संचालनालय आयुक्त जयश्री कियावत द्वारा जारी आदेश के अनुसार जिन स्कूलों में शिक्षक नहीं हैं या एक ही शिक्षक हैं, वहाँ पर ग्राम के प्राथमिक अथवा माध्यमिक स्कूलों के शिक्षकों द्वारा रिवीजन टेस्ट लिए जाएँगे। ऐसा न होने पर संकुल द्वारा टेस्ट लेने की व्यवस्था की जाएगी।

स्कूलों का दीपावली अवकाश समाप्त
दीपावली पर्व पर स्कूलों में 12 से 17 नवम्बर तक घोषित अवकाश समाप्त हो गया है। बुधवार से अब शिक्षकों के अलावा पूरे स्टाफ को स्कूलों में हाजिरी देना होगी। गौरतलब है कि अभी कक्षा आठवीं तक के छात्रों को स्कूल आने में छूट है, जबकि 9वीं से 12वीं के छात्रों को उनके अभिभावकों की सहमति से स्कूल बुलाया जा रहा है।

प्राचार्यों से ऑनलाइन रू-ब-रू हुए डीईओ
स्कूलों में चल रहे दीपावली अवकाश के चलते जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी सुनील कुमार नेमा ने ऑनलाइन मीटिंग बुलाकर मंगलवार को जिले के प्राचार्यों से रूबरू हुए। श्री नेमा ने 20 से 28 नवम्बर तक होने वाले रिवीजन टेस्ट को लेकर सभी को उचित तैयारियाँ करने के निर्देश भी दिए। ये टेस्ट अभी तक हुई पढ़ाई के आधार पर होंगे।

झारिया को मझौली बीईओ का प्रभार- मझौली के विकासखण्ड शिक्षा अधिकारी आरके ब्यौहार के सेवानिवृत्त होने पर रिक्त पद का प्रभार डीईओ सुनील कुमार नेमा ने शासकीय हाई स्कूल देवरी रजवई के प्राचार्य गोविन्द प्रसाद झारिया को सौंपा है।

