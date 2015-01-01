पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:डेयरी संचालक पर जानलेवा हमला

जबलपुर34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गोहलपुर थाना क्षेत्र में बीती रात धोबी मोहल्ला में दूध के पैसो के लेन-देन के विवाद के चलते डेयरी संचालक पर चाकू से जानलेवा हमला किया गया। सूत्रों के अनुसार घटना की सूचना पाकर जबलपुर अस्पताल पहुँची पुलिस को घायल सौरभ अग्निहोत्री निवासी हरदौल मंदिर छोटा फुहारा को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराने वाले उसके साथी विशाल विश्वकर्मा ने बताया कि रात में घायल सौरभ बीएसएनएल ऑफिस के सामने स्थित अपनी डेयरी पर खड़ा था उसी दौरान गोहलपुर निवासी नीलू गोस्वामी आया और दूध के पैसों के लेन-देन को लेकर विवाद करते हुए चाकू से पसली व पेट में हमला कर दिया। हमले में घायल सौरभ वहीं गिर पड़ा और आरोपी भाग गया। पी-4

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें