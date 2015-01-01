पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हंगामा:पटाखा फोड़ने के विवाद पर जानलेवा हमला

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
पनागर थाना क्षेत्र स्थित पड़ाव चौराहा में बीती रात पटाखा फोड़ने के विवाद पर दो युवकों पर चाकू-तलवार से जानलेवा हमला व स्कार्पियाे में तोड़फोड़ की गयी। सूत्रों के अनुसार घटना की सूचना पाकर अस्पताल पहुँची पुलिस को धर्मेश कुमार उपाध्याय ने बताया कि उनका बेटा रिषभ रात सवा दस बजे के करीब अपने दोस्तों के साथ साहू पार्किंग में गाड़ी खड़ी करके पैदल घर आ रहा था।

पड़ाव चौराहे के पास हर्षित राय एवं नरेन्द्र राय उर्फ नरू ने पटाखा बम जलाकर उसके पीछे फेंक दिया। बेटे ने विरोध जताया तो दोनों ने मिलकर बेटे के सिर पर तलवार व उसके साथी संस्कार जैन पर चाकू से हमला कर दिया। इस दौरान आरोपियों के दो साथी सागर पटैल व अनिल ठाकुर भी आ गये और बका से उसके भाई सर्वेश की स्कार्पियो क्रमांक एमपी 20 सीडी 4548 में तोड़फोड़ कर क्षतिग्रस्त कर दी।

हमले में घायल रिषभ व संस्कार को तत्काल पनागर अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहाँ से उन्हें मेडिकल रिफर किया गया है। रिपोर्ट पर धारा 294, 307, 427, 34 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के प्रयास शुरू किए गये हैं।

दहेज प्रताड़ना का मामला दर्ज
मझगवाँ के ग्राम सिरोली निवासी श्रीमती सरस्वती सोनी उम्र 30 वर्ष ने पति व ससुर के खिलाफ दहेज प्रताड़ना की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है। पीड़ित महिला ने बताया कि उसका विवाह वर्ष 2007 में संतोष सोनी के साथ हुआ। शादी के दो वर्ष बाद से ही पति संतोष व ससुर लखन सोनी उसे बाइक व रुपयाें की माँग कर मानसिक व शारीरिक रूप से प्रताड़ित कर रहे थे। प्रताड़ना से तंग आकर महिला ने थाने पहुँचकर रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई।

आग से जली महिला की मौत
भेड़ाघाट थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम हीरापुर बंधा में आग से जली 35 वर्षीय महिला की इलाज के दौरान मेडिकल में मौत हो गयी। सूत्रों के अनुसार आग से जली महिला श्रीमती लक्ष्मी भूमिया को 15 नवम्बर को आग से जलने पर इलाज के लिए मेडिकल में भर्ती कराया गया था, जिसकी इलाज के दौरान सुबह मौत हो गयी। सूचना मिलने पर मर्ग कायम कर पुलिस अाग से जलने के कारणों का पता लगाने में जुटी है।पी-3

महिला से मारपीट, गला दबाया
भेड़ाघाट थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम गड़र पिपरिया निवासी श्रीमती उर्मिला प्रधान उम्र 35 वर्ष ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है कि उसके घर के पास रहने वाले भगवानदास काछी ने उसे जातिगत रूप से अपमानित करते हुये गाली-गलौज की विरोध करने पर भगवानदास काछी ने हाथ, मुक्कों से मारपीट कर पीठ, मुँह में चोट पहुँचा दी तथा गर्दन पकड़कर दबाने लगा। वह जोर से चिल्लाई तो उसके पिता श्यामलाल प्रधान एवं हरिओम पटैल ने आकर बीच-बचाव किया तो भगवानदास जान से मारने की धमकी देते हुये भाग गया।

