निजी अस्पताल में हंगामा:मां का चेहरा भी नहीं देख पाई आठ दिन की मासूम; महिला की मौत, लापरवाही का आरोप

जबलपुर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
निजी अस्पताल में हंगामा होने पर पहुंची कोतवाली पुलिस
  • कोतवाली क्षेत्र स्थित निजी अस्पताल का मामला
  • चार नवम्बर को मेडिकल में ऑपरेशन से हुई थी डिलिवरी

शहर के निजी अस्पताल में गुरुवार सुबह महिला की मौत पर हंगामा हो गया। परिजन ने अस्पताल प्रबंधन पर इलाज में लापरवाही का आरोप लगाया। महिला की 4 दिसम्बर को ऑपरेशन से बेटी हुई थी। पीलिया के चलते मेडिकल में ही नर्सरी में वह भर्ती है। इधर, मां की तबियत बुधवार को खराब हो गई। उसके पेट में दर्द बढ़ता चला गया। परिजन ने उसे कोतवाली क्षेत्र स्थित निजी अस्पताल भर्ती कराया, जहां उसकी गुरुवार सुबह मौत हो गई। परिजन का आरोप है कि इलाज में लापरवाही की गई। वहीं, अस्पताल प्रबंधन का दावा है कि महिला को नाजुक हालत में भर्ती कराया गया था।

अर्चना बर्मन की जीवित अवस्था की फोटो
दो वर्ष पहले हुई थी शादी
बरेला वार्ड नम्बर सात निवासी हरीश बर्मन टाइल्स लगाने का काम करता है। दो वर्ष पहले उसकी शादी अर्चना बर्मन (22) से हुई थी। चार नवम्बर को मेडिकल में ऑपरेशन से बेटी पैदा हुई। उसे पीलिया के चलते नर्सरी में भर्ती किया गया है, जबकि मां अर्चना को गायनिक वार्ड में भर्ती किया गया था। बुधवार को उसके पेट में तेज दर्द हुआ।

मन्नूलाल अस्पताल में ले गए थे
राहत ना मिलने पर परिजन बुधवार शाम पांच बजे महिला को कोतवाली दीक्षितपुरा स्थित मन्नूलाल अस्पताल ले गए थे। मौसी सास सुमन बर्मन का आरोप है कि रात 8 बजे तक अर्चना ने मोबाइल पर घरवालों से बातचीत की। तब वह ठीक थी। सुबह 8 बजे चिकित्सकों ने बताया कि उसकी मौत हो गई।

32 हजार रुपए जमा करा लिए
पति हरीश बर्मन का आरोप है कि अस्पताल में उससे 32 हजार रुपए जमा कराए गए थे। मेरी पत्नी की यह पहली डिलिवरी थी। अभी बेटी मां का मुंह तक नहीं देख पाई है। रात तक वह ठीक थी। सुबह अचानक मौत हो गई। उसने अस्पताल प्रबंधन पर इलाज में लापरवाही का आरोप लगाया।

अर्चना बर्मन की मौत के बाद शव ले जाते परिजन
परिजन का हंगामा, चिकित्सक भागे
अर्चना बर्मन की मौत पर परिजन आक्रोशित हो गए। अस्पताल में उन्होंने तोड़फोड़ भी कर दी। परिजन का आक्रोश देखते हुए स्टाफ और डॉक्टर वहां से निकल गए। सूचना पर कोतवाली पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने शव का पीएम कराने के लिए कहा, तो वे तैयार नहीं हुए। इसके बाद शव का पंचनामा कर उनके सुपुर्द कर दिया।

गंभीर हालत में कराया था भर्ती
मन्नूलाल अस्पताल के डॉक्टर डीके तिवारी के मुताबिक महिला को गंभीर हालत में भर्ती कराया गया था। वह सेप्टिसीमिया से पीड़ित थी। उसका बीपी भी लो हो चुका था। सांस लेने में तकलीफ थी। गायनिक चिकित्सक और डॉ. सारंग को बुलाकर दिखवाया था। कोशिशों के बावजूद मरीज को नहीं बचा पाए। परिजन ने 10 हजार रुपए जमा किए थे। 8300 रुपए का बिल बना था। फिर भी उनकी मांग पर पांच हजार रुपए वापस कर दिए।

