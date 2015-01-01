पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Decorated The Whirlpool With Crores, But The Toilet Is So Dirty And Smelly That People Cannot Go…!

अंधेरगर्दी:करोड़ों से भँवरताल को सजाया-सँवारा, लेकिन टॉयलेट इतने गंदे और बदबूदार कि लोग जा ही नहीं सकते...!

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कीमती जमीनों पर विज्ञापनों के लिए बनाए गए टॉयलेट में डले रहते हैं ताले
  • अव्यवस्थाओं को लेकर जिम्मेदार बेखबर, एजेंसियों की नजर केवल कमाई पर

नगर निगम ने करोड़ों रुपए खर्च कर स्मार्ट सिटी योजना के तहत भँवरताल उद्यान को एकदम नया रूप प्रदान किया। हर तरफ महँगी टाइल्स, कीमती पौधे और कई आधुनिक निर्माण भी कराए गए। टॉयलेट भी ऐसे बनाए गए कि वे कम ही नजर आएँ लेकिन सभी सुविधाएँ रहें किन्तु समय बीता और देखरेख के अभाव में अब इन टॉयलेट्स की हालत खराब हो चुकी है।

अंधेरी गुफाओं जैसे ये टॉयलेट्स गंदगी की खदान बन गए हैं, जिससे भँवरताल आने वाले जॉगर्स हों या पर्यटक कोई भी इन टॉयलेट्स का उपयोग नहीं करता है।

कुछ ऐसा ही हाल उन टॉयलेट्स का भी है जिनसे विज्ञापन एजेंसियाँ लाखों रुपए प्रतिमाह कमा रहीं हैं। इनकी कभी सफाई नहीं होती है और न ही कोई कर्मचारी नजर आते हैं, यही कारण है कि ये टॉयलेट्स जनता के लिए किसी काम के नहीं रहे।

भँवरताल उद्यान तो शहर के लिए सौगात की तरह है, इसे जिस तरह से विकसित किया गया है उसकी हर तरफ तारीफ ही होती है। तत्कालीन निगमायुक्त वेद प्रकाश ने इस कार्य में खासी रुचि ली थी और करोड़ों रुपए खर्च कर प्रदेश का आधुनिक उद्यान तैयार करवाया।

अब इसमें टॉयलेट की बदहाली एक बदनुमा दाग की तरह सामने आई है। निगम के कर्मचारियों के भरोसे ये टॉयलेट कभी साफ-सुथरे हो भी नहीं सकते, इसलिए बेहतर होगा कि नगर निगम इस कार्य के लिए किसी एजेंसी की सेवा ले।

पार्क में सुबह से लेकर शाम तक भारी संख्या में लोग आते हैं, यहाँ वॉकिंग करने एलीट क्लास के लोग भी आते हैं और जब किसी को यूरिनल की जरूरत पड़ती है तो वह सहम जाता है। यहाँ के टॉयलेट बेहद गंदे हैं, दूर से ही बदबू आने लगती है जिससे लोग अंदर जाने की हिम्मत ही नहीं जुटा पाते हैं।

यहाँ क्यों फेल है स्मार्ट सिटी
वैसे तो हर कार्य के लिए स्मार्ट सिटी देश के बड़े शहरों और विदेशी शहरों तक के मॉडल को अपनाती है और उसके अनुसार ही कार्य करती है लेकिन भँवरताल के टॉयलेट के मामले में स्मार्ट सिटी फेल साबित हो रही है। जब भँवरताल का नया निर्माण स्मार्ट सिटी ने कराया तो टॉयलेट के संचालन के लिए भी सुझाव स्मार्ट सिटी को ही देना चाहिए और उसके अनुसार संचालन हो रहा है या नहीं यह भी देखना चाहिए।

विदेशी भी आते हैं उद्यान में
भँवरताल उद्यान में ओशो का सम्बोधि वृक्ष मौलश्री भी है, जिसे देखने देश के साथ ही विदेश के लोग भी आते हैं। ये लोग यहाँ घंटों बिताते हैं और जाहिर सी बात है कि इतना समय बिताने वाले लोगों को टॉयलेट की जरूरत पड़ती ही होगी, लेकिन जब वे यहाँ के टॉयलेट में जाते हैं तो माथा पीटते हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि कई विदेशियों ने तो यहाँ के कर्मचारियों को कई मर्तबा फटकार भी लगाई।

करोड़ों की जमीन पर क्यों बनाए टॉयलेट
शहर में 6 प्रमुख स्थानों की करोड़ों की भूमि पर टॉयलेट बनाए गए और उन्हें विज्ञापन एजेंसियों को सौंप दिया गया। अब विज्ञापन एजेंसियाँ जमकर कमाई कर रहीं हैं लेकिन जनता को इससे कोई लाभ नहीं हुआ, क्योंकि इन टॉयलेट्स में अक्सर ही ताले लगे रहते हैं या फिर ये इतने गंदे होते हैं कि लोग वहाँ जाना ही पसंद नहीं करते हैं। नागरथ चौक, सिविक सेंटर, छोटी लाइन फाटक, रामपुर चौक, सिविल लाइन और कलेक्ट्रेट में ऐसे टॉयलेट हैं जिनके सामने जहाँ विज्ञापन लगे हैं वह हिस्सा तो हमेशा चमकता रहता है लेकिन उसके पीछे बने टॉयलेट बेहद ही गंदे रहते हैं।

