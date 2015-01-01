पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रेलवे के पल्लेदारों का दर्द:वाजिब मजदूरी मिले तो समझेंगे दीपावली खुशियाँ लेकर आई है

जबलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब परिवार पालना हो रहा मुश्किल

वाजिब मजदूरी का अधिकार मिले तो समझ लेंगे कि इस बार की दीपावली हमारे लिए खुशियाँ लेकर आई है .. यह कहना है रेलवे में माल उतारने वाले पल्लेदारों का, जिनके लिए अब दिन भर काम करने के बाद भी परिवार पालना मुश्किल हो गया है।

पल्लेदार घनश्याम चक्रवर्ती, नारायण कोल, रंजीत, रामखिलावन, जगदीश, शिवकुमार, बुद्धुलाल, हीरालाल, मंगल, प्रेमलाल का कहना है कि कहने को तो वो रेलवे के पल्लेदार हैं, लेकिन उनकी कमान ठेकेदारों को सौंप दी है, जो रेलवे के नियमों को ताक पर रखकर मनमाने तरीके से मजदूरी देते हैं। जिसकी वजह से दिन भर पसीना बहाने के बाद शाम को मुट्ठी भर मजदूरी नहीं मिल पाती।

अनियमित मजदूरी और काम के घंटों से परेशान हो चुके पल्लेदारों ने जबलपुर रेल मंडल के डीआरएम संजय विश्वास को ज्ञापन सौंपकर नियम के अनुसार मजदूरी दिलवाने की माँग की थी लेकिन कोई सुनवाई नहीं हुई। अब उन्होंने श्रमायुक्त को ज्ञापन सौंपकर शासन के नियमानुसार मजदूरी दिलाने की माँग उठाई है।पी-3

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें