निर्देश जारी:सीमेंट फैक्ट्री की जमीन पर पार्क निर्माण पर यथास्थिति, सीमांकन रिपोर्ट तलब

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
मप्र हाईकोर्ट के जस्टिस सुजय पॉल की एकलपीठ ने रघुराज नगर सतना स्थित सीमेंट फैक्ट्री की जमीन पर नगर निगम द्वारा पार्क निर्माण पर यथास्थिति का आदेश दिया है। एकलपीठ ने निर्देश जारी किया है कि नगर निगम और सीमेंट फैक्ट्री के प्रतिनिधि एसडीओ रघुराज नगर के समक्ष 24 नवंबर को हाजिर होकर दस्तावेज पेश करेंगे।

एसडीओ द्वारा एक सप्ताह में जमीन का सीमांकन कराया जाएगा। सीमांकन की रिपोर्ट को 7 दिसंबर के पूर्व कोर्ट में पेश करना होगा। यह याचिका सतना स्थित बिरला काॅर्पोरेशन की ओर से दायर की गई है। याचिका में कहा गया कि राज्य सरकार ने वर्ष 1963 में कंपनी को रघुराज नगर सतना में सीमेंट फैक्ट्री के लिए लीज पर जमीन दी थी।

जमीन की लीज 99 साल की है। नगर निगम सतना द्वारा लीज की जमीन के खसरा नंबर 616 में पार्क का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। अधिवक्ता अतुल चौधरी ने तर्क दिया कि जमीन पर पार्क निर्माण रोकने के लिए तहसीलदार के समक्ष प्रकरण दायर किया गया, लेकिन निर्माण पर रोक नहीं लगाई गई। सुनवाई के बाद एकलपीठ ने यथास्थिति का आदेश जारी किया है। पी-4

