विरोध शुरू:कोविड के संविदा स्टाफ को हटाने पर विक्टोरिया-कलेक्ट्रेट में हुआ प्रदर्शन

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
कलेक्ट्रेट में ज्ञापन सौंपते गैर चिकित्सक कर्मचारी

कोरोना के संक्रमितों की संख्या लगातार कम होने के बाद अब स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय खर्चों में कटौती करने की योजना पर अमल कर रहा है। इसी क्रम में विभाग ने जिले में कोविड के तहत 3-3 माह के लिए अनुबंध पर रखे गए गैर चिकित्सक स्टाफ को कम करने का फरमान जारी किया।

गुरुवार सुबह जब इस आदेश पर फार्मासिस्ट, एएनएम, स्टाफ नर्स की वर्तमान संख्या से आधे को निकालने की जानकारी लगी तो विरोध शुरू हो गया। सीएमएचओ कार्यालय से विभाग के निर्णय का हवाला दिया गया, लेकिन कर्मचारियों ने विक्टाेरिया और फिर कलेक्ट्रेट में जाकर प्रदर्शन किया। हालाँकि शाम को विभाग ने कोविड में रखे गए स्टाफ के अनुबंध को 30 नवंबर तक बढ़ाए जाने का निर्णय लिया।

डॉ. उप्पल डीएचओ-2 बनीं
दो माह से खाली चल रहे जिला स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी-2 के पद पर सीनियर मेडिकल ऑफीसर डॉ. विनीता उप्पल को पदस्थ किया गया है। पूर्व में यह जिम्मेदारी सँभालने वाली डॉ. मोहंती कोविड पॉजिटिव हुईं थीं, उसके बाद वे दिल्ली इलाज कराने गईं थीं। डॉ. उप्पल वर्तमान में रांझी सिविल अस्पताल में पदस्थ थीं, उन्हें स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रमों के संचालन की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है।

किराए के वाहनों पर भी पाबंदी
कोरोना संकट के दौरान मार्च से अभी तक अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों के साथ ही मोबिलिटी सपोर्ट के लिए रखे गए किराए के वाहनों को अलग करने का आदेश जारी हुआ है। मिशन संचालक छवि भारद्वाज ने जारी आदेश में सभी सीएमएचओ से कहा है कि वर्तमान में होम आइसोलेशन के साथ ही फीवर क्लीनिक की व्यवस्था होने के कारण अब वाहनों की आवश्यकता नहीं रह जाती। संभागीय मुख्यालय वाले जिले में 6, जहाँ पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 300 से अधिक है वहाँ 4 और अन्य जिलों में 2 एम्बुलेंस रखने की अनुमति दी गई है। इनको 20 रुपए प्रति किमी की दर से महीने में अधिकतम 3000 किलोमीटर की सीमा निर्धारित की गई है।

