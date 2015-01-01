पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम के नाम सौंपा ज्ञापन:नर्मदा गौ सत्याग्रह की माँगों को लेकर जिले के तहसील मुख्यालयों में किया प्रदर्शन

जबलपुर8 मिनट पहले
नर्मदा गौ सत्याग्रह जनजागरण जन आंदोलन समिति से जुड़े अनेक संगठन, संस्थाओं के सदस्य एवं नर्मदा गौ भक्त जिले की सभी तहसील मुख्यालयों में नर्मदा गौ सत्याग्रह की माँगों को लेकर प्रदर्शन कर मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन में बताया गया है कि अमरकंटक से सम्पूर्ण नर्मदा पथ हरित क्षेत्र में दबंग, पूँजीपतियों व माफिया द्वारा अंधाधुंध अवैध निर्माण, अतिक्रमण, खनन, भंडारण को लेकर प्रशासन की अनदेखी, उदासीनता स्पष्ट दिखाई दे रही है।

सात सूत्रीय माँगों को लेकर अन्न के परित्याग के कारण भैयाजी सरकार के स्वास्थ्य में लगातार गिरावट आ रही है। इस अवसर पर शिव यादव, भारत सिंह यादव, रविकरण साहू, अखिलेश दीक्षित, संजू डेलन, संजय नाहटकर, सौरभ तिवारी, अरविंद दुबे, रामरतन यादव, राजेश यादव, रविन्द्र कुशवाहा, कमलेश सिंह, छोटे राव साहब, सुजीत सिंह, शुभम, विवेक बबेले, संदीप सौंधिया, राम निवास गौतम, संतोष सैनी, सुरेंद्र गिरी गोस्वामी, नानू परिहार आदि उपस्थित रहे।

गौ-पालकों को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने मिलेगा प्रशिक्षण
जबलपुर। वनबंधु परिषद् द्वारा देशव्यापी अभियान गौ ग्राम योजना के तहत देश भर की गौ शालाओं से गैर दुधारू आठ लाख गाय दान में लेकर करीब 8 हजार वनवासी ग्रामों में उनका वितरण किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही ग्रामों में उनका पालन कर गौमूत्र एवं गोबर से उत्पाद बनाकर ग्राम वासियों के आर्थिक स्तर में सुधार हेतु उन्हें प्रशिक्षण प्रदान किया जाएगा। शुरूआत गोपाष्टमी पर 22 नवम्बर को होगी। प्रथम चरण का प्रशिक्षण अप्रैल में हाेगा। वनबंधु परिषद् के संरक्षक कैलाश गुप्ता, अध्यक्ष दीपक अरोरा, कार्याध्यक्ष गोपाल असावा, डीडी शर्मा, हेमंत मोड़, नीरज अग्रवाल आदि ने गौ-भक्त से अपील की है कि राष्ट्र निर्माण कार्य में जुड़कर अपना योगदान दें।पी-3

