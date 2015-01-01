पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:हाई अलर्ट के बावजूद यात्रियों की सुरक्षा भगवान भरोसे

जबलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • स्टेशन पर नहीं हो रही बैगेज स्कैनिंग, आरपीएफ जवान भी ड्यूटी से गायब

दीपावली के मद्देनजर रेलवे में हाई अलर्ट जारी होने के बावजूद मुख्य रेलवे स्टेशन पर यात्रियों की सुरक्षा भगवान भरोसे नजर आ रही है। एक तरफ कोरोना से बचाव के उपायों सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ गोले में खड़े होना, चेहरे पर मास्क लगाना, हाथों व सामान को सेनिटाइज करना, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करना और केवल कन्फर्म टिकट वालों को स्टेशन परिसर में एंट्री देने के नियमों की धज्जियाँ उड़ रही हैं।

वहीं दूसरी ओर यात्रियों के लगेज की चैकिंग बैगेज स्कैनर से नहीं की जा रही है, जिसकी वजह से यात्री अपने साथ क्या ले जा रहे हैं, इसकी जाँच करने वाला कोई नहीं है। रेलवे ने बैगेज स्कैनर की जिम्मेदारी आरपीएफ को साैंपी है लेकिन त्योहार के अवसर पर आरपीएफ गंभीरता से काम करती नजर नहीं आ रही है, जिससे स्टेशन पर अवैध सामग्र्री के परिवहन और असामाजिक तत्वों की आवाजाही की संभावना से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता।

हाई अलर्ट जारी होने के बाद भी स्टेशन के चोर रास्तों को बंद नहीं किया गया है, जिससे बाहरी लोग चुपके से स्टेशन परिसर में प्रवेश कर रहे हैं। टिकट चैकिंग स्टाफ भी अपने काम के प्रति लापरवाही दिखा रहा है।

वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

