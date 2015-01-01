पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत की खबर:निचली अदालतों में 23 से प्रायोगिक तौर पर शुरू होगी प्रत्यक्ष सुनवाई

जबलपुर30 मिनट पहले
  • हाईकोर्ट ने जारी किया सर्कुलर, 5 दिसंबर तक लागू रहेगी व्यवस्था

मप्र हाईकोर्ट ने प्रदेश की जिला एवं कुटुम्ब अदालतों में 23 नवंबर से 5 दिसंबर तक प्रायोगिक तौर पर प्रत्यक्ष सुनवाई शुरू करने का निर्णय लिया है। इस संबंध में हाईकोर्ट के एक्टिंग चीफ जस्टिस संजय यादव के आदेश पर रजिस्ट्रार जनरल राजेन्द्र कुमार वाणी ने सर्कुलर जारी किया है।

इन मामलों की होगी सुनवाई
हाईकोर्ट के सर्कुलर में कहा गया है कि प्रत्यक्ष सुनवाई के दौरान रिमांड, जमानत, सुपुर्दनामा, दीवानी एवं आपराधिक अपील, जेल में निरुद्ध कैदियों के प्रकरण, एक्सीडेंट क्लैम, धारा 125 से 128 के प्रकरण, जुवेनाइल जस्टिस दत्तक प्रकरण, त्वरित आवश्यकता वाले दीवानी और आपराधिक आदि प्रकरण की सुनवाई होगी।

जिन प्रकरणों में सुनवाई, उन्हीं को मिलेगा प्रवेश
प्रत्यक्ष सुनवाई के दौरान जिला अदालत परिसर में कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करना अनिवार्य किया गया है। केवल उन अधिवक्ताओं, पक्षकारों, गवाहों को प्रवेश मिलेगा, जिनके प्रकरणों में सुनवाई होनी है। अधिवक्ताओं, कर्मचारियों, पक्षकारों और गवाहों को मास्क लगाने के साथ ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का भी पालन करना होगा।

पूर्व सचिव ने की थी आमरण अनशन की घोषणा
जिला अधिवक्ता संघ के पूर्व सचिव मनीष मिश्रा ने घोषणा की थी कि यदि 17 नवंबर से हाईकोर्ट और जिला अदालत में प्रत्यक्ष सुनवाई नहीं शुरू हुई तो वे 18 नवंबर से जिला अदालत के सामने आमरण अनशन करेंगे।

वकीलों और पक्षकारों को मिलेगी राहत
स्टेट बार कौंसिल के सदस्य आरके सिंह सैनी ने कहा कि दो दिन पहले स्टेट बार कौंसिल के प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने एक्टिंग चीफ जस्टिस संजय यादव से मुलाकात की थी। उन्होंने आश्वासन दिया था कि जल्द ही प्रत्यक्ष सुनवाई शुरू की जाएगी।

गाइडलाइन का पालन किया जाए
हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष रमन पटेल और सचिव मनीष तिवारी, जिला अधिवक्ता संघ के अध्यक्ष सुधीर नायक और सचिव राजेश तिवारी ने सभी अधिवक्ताओं और पक्षकारों से प्रत्यक्ष सुनवाई के दौरान कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करने के लिए कहा है।

