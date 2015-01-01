पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संदिग्ध हालत में वृद्धा की मौत:कपड़े धोने की बात पर पड़ोसी से हुआ विवाद, धक्का खाकर हुई बेहोश, अस्पताल में तोड़ा दम

जबलपुर24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मौत के बारे में मेडिकल में जानकारी देता भतीजा और परिजन
  • परिजनों का आरोप धक्का देने से आई चोट के चलते हुई मौत
  • पुलिस का दाव बीपी की मरीज थी वृद्धा, हार्ट अटैक की आशंका
  • पीएम रिपोर्ट मिलने के आधार पर पुलिस ने कार्रवाई की बात कही

कपड़े धोने की बात पर दो पड़ोसी महिलाओं में हुए विवाद के दौरान 60 वर्षीय वृद्धा की संदिग्ध हालत में मौत हो गई। रविवार रात आठ बजे हुई इस घटना की जानकारी पुलिस को अस्पताल से रात 10 बजे मिली। परिजनों का आरोप है कि कहासुनी के दौरान धक्का लगने पर गिरने से वृद्धा की मौत हो गई। वहीं हनुमानताल पुलिस का दावा है कि प्रारंभिक छानबीन में सामने आया है कि वृद्धा बीपी की मरीज थी। कहासुनी के दौरान हार्ट फेल हो गया। हालांकि पीएम रिपोर्ट के आधार पर पुलिस ने मामले में आगे की कार्रवाई करने की बात कही है।
हनुमानताल पुलिस ने बताया कि कुम्हार मोहल्ला मरही माता मंदिर के पास रहने वाली मुन्नी बाई सोनकर (60) रविवार रात आठ बजे के लगभग कपड़े धो रही थी। इसी दौरान पड़ोसी राधा, अंकिता और लकी की मां से उसकी कहासुनी हो गई। भतीजे अंकित सोनकर के मुताबिक विवाद के दौरान उक्त लोगों ने धक्का दे दिया। इससे मुन्नी बाई मौके पर ही बेहोश हो गईं। परिजन उन्हें लेकर निजी अस्पताल पहुंचे। जहां चिकित्सक ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। अंकित ने हत्या का आरोप लगाया है।
अस्पताल से पुलिस को मिली खबर
सीएसपी गोहलपुर अखिलेश गौर ने बताया कि अस्पताल से घटना की जानकारी मिली। प्रारंभिक जांच में पता चला है कि मुन्नी बाई बीपी की मरीज थीं। कहासुनी के दौरान उन्हें हार्ट अटैक आने की बात कही जा रही है। शार्ट-पीएम के आधार पर आगे की कार्रवाई होगी। मामले को लेकर परिजनों ने हंगामा भी किया। पुलिस द्वारा कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिए जाने पर वे शांत हुए।

