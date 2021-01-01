पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीजीएम के नाम ज्ञापन:संशय वाले परीक्षा के नियम बन रहे, रेलवे और परीक्षार्थियों के गले की फांस

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • छात्र परिषद ने पमरे डीजीएम के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपकर नियमों में संशोधन की माँग की

रेलवे रिक्रूटमेंट बोर्ड द्वारा आयोजित की जा रहीं परीक्षाओं में संशय भरे नियम परीक्षार्थियों के साथ-साथ रेल अधिकारियों के गले की फाँस बन रहे हैं। जिसकी वजह से रेल परीक्षाओं में रेलवे स्टाफ और परीक्षार्थियों के बीच आए दिन विवाद हो रहा है। गौरतलब है कि 29 जनवरी को रेलवे रिक्रूटमेंट बोर्ड भोपाल द्वारा आयोजित नॉन टेक्निकल पॉप्यूलर कैटिगिरी की परीक्षा में महिला परीक्षार्थियों के मंगलसूत्र उतरवा लिए जाने को लेकर विवाद की स्थिति पैदा हो गई थी, जिसमें महिला परीक्षार्थियों का कहना था कि मंगलसूत्र नहीं पहनने के नियम परीक्षा फॉर्म या फिर कार्ड में नहीं दिए गए हैं।

बाद में रेल स्टाफ ने नियमों का हवाला देेकर विवाद को समाप्त किया था। इस विवाद के बाद रादुविवि छात्र परिषद के संयोजक धीरज सिंह ठाकुर ने रेलवे रिक्रूटमेंट बोर्ड भोपाल के नाम पमरे के डीजीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपकर नियमों में संशोधन की माँग की है। जिसमें कहा गया है कि सौभाग्य के प्रतीक मंगलसूत्र को परीक्षा में नहीं उतरवाया जाए, साथ ही यदि गलतीवश महिला परीक्षार्थी आभूषण पहनकर आ जाती है तो उसे सुरक्षित रखने की व्यवस्था रेल प्रशासन द्वारा होनी चाहिए।

वहीं इस मामले में रेल प्रशासन ने परीक्षा फॉर्म में नियम क्रमांक-2 का हवाला देते हुए कहा कि परीक्षा में धात्विक कपड़े या आभूषण, जिसमें मंगलसूत्र भी शामिल है, प्रतिबंधित हैं। परीक्षा देने के पहले परीक्षार्थियों को इन नियमों का पालन करना चाहिए लेकिन ऐसा नहीं किए जाने से परीक्षा आयोजित करने वाले रेल स्टाफ को बेवजह विवाद का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

