मरम्मत कार्य:पूर्व क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कंपनी क्षेत्र में नई योजना के तहत डीपीआर हो रही तैयार

जबलपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तारों के मकड़जाल हटेंगे, अंडरग्राउंड केबलिंग होगी

पूर्व क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कंपनी ने बिजली के झूलते तारों और ट्रांसफाॅर्मर से लेकर चौराहों तक फैले केबल के मकड़जाल को समाप्त करने का निर्णय लिया है। इसके विकल्प के रूप में पूरे शहर के साथ ही ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में भी अंडरग्राउंड केबल डालने पर विचार किया जा रहा है।

कंपनी स्तर पर इसकी डीपीआर भी तैयार की जा रही है। ऊर्जा विभाग से स्वीकृति मिलते ही कार्य प्रारंभ किया जा सकता है। इस कार्य में करीब सवा सौ करोड़ रुपए का खर्च आ सकता है। गौरतलब है कि शहर में बन रहे फ्लाई ओवर में पूरा विद्युतीकरण का कार्य अंडरग्राउंड किया जा रहा है।

फ्लाई ओवर में 55 करोड़ से होगा केबलीकरण - शहर में बन रहे फ्लाई ओवर के अंडरग्राउंड केबलीकरण कार्य के लिए 55 करोड़ रुपए का प्रस्ताव बनाया गया है। कार्यपालन अभियंता हिमांशु अग्रवाल ने बताया कि पूर्व में ओवरहेड विद्युतीकरण करने प्रस्ताव तैयार करवाया जा रहा था, मगर अब डीपीआर में तकनीकी संशोधन कर अंडरग्राउंड कार्य कराया जाएगा। इसका प्रस्ताव तैयार कर लिया गया है।

11 केवी लाइन होगी अंडरग्राउंड- बिजली अधिकारियों की मानें तो पहले चरण में व्यापारिक तथा हरियाली वाले क्षेत्रों की लाइनें डालने के साथ ही घरेलू 11 केवी लाइनों को अंडरग्राउंड किया जाएगा।

