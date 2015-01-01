पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्वाचन:डॉ. विजय चौधरी के सिर बँधा स्टेट बार कौंसिल के चेयरमैन का सेहरा

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • पदाधिकारियों और कमेटियों का चुनाव 19 दिसंबर को

प्रदेश के वकीलों की सर्वोच्च संस्था स्टेट बार कौंसिल के 18वें चेयरमैन भोपाल के डॉ. विजय कुमार चौधरी चुने गए हैं। उन्होंने चेयरमैन पद का कार्यभार सँभाल लिया है। बार कौंसिल के पदाधिकारियों और कमेटियों के चुनाव 19 दिसंबर को होंगे। डॉ. चौधरी सेवानिवृत्त एडीजे और वर्तमान में जिला अधिवक्ता संघ भोपाल के अध्यक्ष हैं।

शनिवार पूर्वाह्न 11 बजे स्टेट बार कौंसिल के चेयरमैन के पद के लिए चुनाव प्रक्रिया की शुरूआत हुई। चेयरमैन पद के लिए भोपाल के डॉ. विजय कुमार चौधरी के नाम का प्रस्ताव जबलपुर के मनीष दत्त ने रखा, इसका समर्थन रीवा के शिवेन्द्र उपाध्याय ने किया।

डॉ. चौधरी का राधेलाल गुप्ता, आरके सिंह सैनी, सुनील गुप्ता, विवेक सिंह, दिनेश नारायण पाठक, शैलेन्द्र वर्मा, जगन्नाथ त्रिपाठी, मनीष दत्त, शिवेन्द्र उपाध्याय, मनीष तिवारी, जितेन्द्र शर्मा और राजेश शुक्ला ने समर्थन किया। इस तरह डॉ. चौधरी को चेयरमैन पद के लिए बहुमत मिल गया।

रात में बिगड़ा समीकरण, सुबह पलट दी बाजी
स्टेट बार कौंसिल के चेयरमैन पद के लिए पूर्व चेयरमैन रामेश्वर नीखरा और शिवेन्द्र उपाध्याय के गुट के बीच मुख्य मुकाबला माना जा रहा था। उपाध्याय गुट की ओर से 13 सदस्य होने का दावा किया जा रहा था, इसमें जबलपुर के 6 सदस्य भी शामिल थे।

वहीं नीखरा गुट की ओर से ग्वालियर के जयप्रकाश मिश्रा का नाम चेयरमैन पद के लिए प्रस्तावित किया जा रहा था, लेकिन शुक्रवार की रात अचानक उपाध्याय गुट का एक सदस्य दूसरे गुट में चला गया। इसके बाद पूरा समीकरण बिगड़ गया। शनिवार सुबह उपाध्याय गुट की ओर से भोपाल के डॉ. विजय चौधरी का नाम चेयरमैन पद के लिए प्रस्तावित कर नहले पर दहला जड़ दिया गया। उनके पक्ष में 12 सदस्यों का समर्थन पत्र पेश कर पूरी बाजी पलट दी।

5 करोड़ तक मदद दिलाने का प्रयास
नवनिर्वाचित चेयरमैन डॉ. चौधरी ने कहा कि उनकी प्राथमिकता कोरोना काल में न्यायालय बंद होने से परेशान वकीलों को 2 करोड़ रुपए जारी कर दिए गए हैं, जिसे बढ़ाकर 5 करोड़ रुपए करने का प्रयास किया जाएगा। इस प्रस्ताव को 19 दिसंबर को होने वाली पहली बैठक में रखा जाएगा।

एडवोकेट्स प्रोटेक्शन एक्ट को लागू कराना भी उनकी प्राथमिकता सूची में शामिल है। इसके लिए सभी सदस्यों के साथ मिलकर प्रयास किया जाएगा। उनकी पूरी कोशिश रहेगी कि जल्द से जल्द एडवोकेट्स प्रोटेक्शन एक्ट लागू हो सके।

