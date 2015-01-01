पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:नशे में धुत व्यक्ति की नहर में गिरने से मौत

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
खमरिया थाना क्षेत्र स्थित सोनपुर नहर में डूबने से एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गयी। सुबह उसकी लाश नहर के पानी में उतराती देख ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। सूचना पाकर पुलिस मौके पर पहुँची और नहर से शव को बाहर निकलवाया गया। प्रारंभिक जाँच में पता चला कि नहर में गिरा व्यक्ति अत्याधिक नशे का आदी था और रात में नशे में धुत होकर लौटते समय वह नहर में गिर गया जिससे उसकी मौत हो गयी।

सूत्रों के अनुसार नहर में शव उतराने की सूचना पर पहुँची पुलिस को सोनपुर निवासी अनीता गोंटिया ने बताया कि वह मजदूरी करती है। उसके गाँव में रहने वाला भद्दी गोंटिया उम्र 45 वर्ष सुबह उसे नहर के पानी में मृत अवस्था में पड़ा हुआ नजर आया जिसके बाद उसके द्वारा ग्रामीणों काे सूचना दी गयी थी। शव बरामद कर पुलिस ने ग्रामीणों से पूछताछ की जिसमें पता चला कि मृतक अकेला रहता था।

उसकी पत्नी का पूर्व में देहांत हो चुका था और उसका बेटा अपने बड़े पिता और बेटी बुआ के पास रहती थी। वह अत्याधिक शराब पीता था और बीती रात नशे की हालत में वह गाँव में ही एक शादी समारोह में शामिल होने गया था। पुलिस के अनुसार जाँच में प्रथम दृष्टया यह नजर आ रहा है कि नशे की हालत में वह नहर में गिरा था और डूबने से उसकी मौत हुई है।

