पर्व:दिन में द्वादशी, त्रयोदशी शाम 6:06 से शुक्रवार को 3:18 बजे तक रहेगी

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • शुक्रवार की शाम को त्रयोदशी खत्म होने के बाद रूप चौदस मनाई जाएगी

पाँच दिवसीय दीपोत्सव महापर्व गुरुवार से प्रारंभ हो रहा है। धनतेरस पर्व अधिकांश जगहों पर गुरुवार को मनाया जाएगा। मंदिरों एवं घरों में पूजन-अर्चन किया जाएगा। हालाँकि त्रयोदशी तिथि शुक्रवार को अपराह्न तक रहेगी। इसलिए लोगों को इस वर्ष खरीददारी के लिए दो दिन का सुअवसर मिल रहा है।

पं. रोहित दुबे ने बताया कि धनतेरस तिथि गुरुवार की शाम 6:06 बजे शुरू होगी जो कि शुक्रवार को अपराह्न 3:18 बजे तक रहेगी। इसी दिन शाम को चतुर्दशी शुरू हो जाएगी। इसलिए रूप चौदस इसी दिन मनाई जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि चूँकि धनतेरस पर्व शाम को मनाया जाएगा और इस दिन यमराज के लिए दीप चलाया जाता है। शुक्रवार को धनतेरस प्रदोष काल भी नहीं रहेगा इसलिए गुरुवार को ही धनतेरस मनाना श्रेष्ठ है।

पूजन-अर्चन करें, खरीदें सोना-चाँदी, बर्तन
धनतेरस पर्व गुरुवार को मनाया जाएगा। पं. वासुदेव के मुताबिक ग्रंथों में बताया गया है कि समुद्र मंथन के दौरान भगवान धनवंतरि सोने के कलश में अमृत लेकर आए थे। इसी वजह से मान्यता है कि धनतेरस के दिन सोना खरीदा जाता है। शगुन के तौर पर पीतल या अन्य धातुओं के बर्तन खरीद सकते हैं। इस दिन खरीदे गए नए बर्तन में माता लक्ष्मी, गणेश जी, कुबेर और भगवान धनवंतरि को भोग लगाया जाए तो घर में सुख और समृद्धि बढ़ती है।

प्रसाद और दीपक खरीदना शुभकारी
पं. राजकुमार शर्मा शास्त्री ने बताया कि धनतेरस पर मिठाइयों और औषधियों की खरीददारी करना शुभ होता है। आयुर्वेद के देवता भगवान धनवंतरि को चढ़ाई गई औषधियों को प्रसाद के तौर पर खाना भी चाहिए। माना जाता है कि ऐसा करने से बीमारियाँ दूर होती हैं। भगवान धनवंतरि को कृष्णा तुलसी, गाय का दूध और उससे बने मक्खन का भोग लगाना चाहिए।

घी का दीपक जलाना चाहिए। प्रदोष काल में यमराज के लिए दीपक जलाना चाहिए। इसके लिए आटे से चौमुखा दीपक बनाना चाहिए। उसमें सरसों या तिल का तेल डालकर घर के बाहर दक्षिण दिशा में रखना चाहिए। ऐसा करते हुए यमराज से परिवार की लंबी उम्र की कामना करनी चाहिए।

आयुर्वेदाचार्यों का सम्मान आज
आयुर्वेद के रचयिता भगवान धनवंतरि का पूजन-अर्चन आज शाम 4 बजे बड़ा फुहारा एवं चंचल बाई कॉलेज के सामने स्थित आयुर्वेदिक दवा दुकान में किया जाएगा, साथ ही भगवान धनवंतरि के चित्र नि:शुल्क वितरित किए जाएँगे। आयुर्वेद काढ़े के पैकेट्स वितरित किए जाएँगे। संयोजक शरद अग्रवाल ने बताया अभी तक 5500 से अधिक पैकेट्स बाँटे जा चुके हैं। वरिष्ठ आयुर्वेदाचार्यों का सम्मान किया जाएगा। कोरोना से कैसे बचें इसकी संगोष्ठी होगी।

धनवंतरि नगर में पूजन आज
सिद्ध श्री दुर्गा मंदिर धनवंतरि नगर में दीप ज्योति प्रज्ज्वलित कर भगवान धनवंतरि का आज शाम 7.30 बजे से विशेष पूजन-अर्चन किया जाएगा। मंगल महाआरती अजय तिवारी एवं डॉ. जीडी द्विवेदी के विशिष्ट सान्निध्य में किया जाएगा। समिति के कमल कुमार शुक्ला, राजेश पांडेय, राकेश पाठक, प्रदीप वाधवा, शेषनारायण पाराशर, एड. विवेक नायक, अशोक दीक्षित, रमेश जैन, डॉ. संदीप नेमा आदि ने उपस्थिति की अपील की है।

