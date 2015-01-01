पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्याग:हमारी हर दीपावली तो दूसरों के घर आँगन को रोशन देखकर ही मनती है

जबलपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • दीपावली के दिन अबाध विद्युत आपूर्ति करने स्पेशल ड्यूटी

हम अपनी दीपावली तो दूसरों के घर को रोशन देखकर ही मनाते हैं। हमारी टीम की कोशिश रहती है कि रोशनी के इस पर्व में किसी के घर में अँधेरा न हो। हर घर रोशन रहे। इसलिए पहले से ही मेंटेनेंस किया जाता है। इसके बाद भी जहाँ से फॉल्ट की सूचना आती है तो तत्काल सुधार कार्य कराया जाता है। यह कहना है एई मेंटेनेंस मढ़ाताल दिनकर दुबे और एमपी विश्वकर्मा का। जो दीपावली के दिन पूरी टीम को इस बात की हिदायत देते हैं कि किसी के घर बिजली गुल होने से अँधेरा न हो।

तकनीकी कर्मियों की मानें तो वे दीपावली के दो दिन पूर्व से ही पूरी लाइनों की चैकिंग कर लेते हैं, ताकि किसी प्रकार का फॉल्ट न आ सके। इसके बाद भी अगर कहीं कोई फॉल्ट आता है तो उसे प्राथमिकता से सुधारा जाता है। विजय नगर के एई आशुतोष ओझा का कहना है कि खुशी इस बात की रहती है कि हमारी पूरी टीम के सहयोग से हर घर रोशन रहता है। पश्चिम संभाग के कार्यपालन अभियंता हिमांशु अग्रवाल बताते हैं कि पर्व के दौरान स्पेशल टीम तैनात की जाती है जो हर वक्त लाइनों की पेट्रोलिंग के साथ ही ट्रांसफॉर्मरों पर नजर रखती है।

इसके अलावा डीसी में अलग से कर्मचारी तैनात किए जाते हैं।

