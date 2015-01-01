पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • Elephants, Who Wandered From Kanha To Jabalpur, 180 Km Away, Climbed To The Height Tower In A Rural Panic Working In The Fields

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जंगली हाथी:कान्हा से भटक कर 180 किमी दूर जबलपुर पहुंचे हाथी, खेतों में काम कर रहे ग्रामीण दहशत में हाइटेंशन विद्युत टावर पर चढ़ गए

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बरगी क्षेत्र में दिखे दोनों जंगली हाथी
  • नर्मदा किनारे-किनारे भटक कर पहुंचे बरगी क्षेत्र में
  • वन विभाग ने मुनादी कराकर लोगों को रात में घरों में ही रहने के लिए कहा

कान्हा से 180 किमी दूर भटक कर दो जंगली हाथी जबलपुर के बरगी क्षेत्र में पहुंच गए। जंगली हाथियों को देख खेतों में काम कर रहे ग्रामीण दहशत में आ गए। कई ग्रामीणों ने बचने के लिए पास में लगे हाइटेंशन विद्युत टॉवर पर ही चढ़ गए। जंगली हाथी नर्मदा किनारे-किनारे भटक कर यहां पहुंचे हैं। वन विभाग का अमला खबर मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंचा। हाथियों को जंगल की ओर मोड़ दिया गया है। डीएफओ ने बताया कि क्षेत्र में मुनादी कराकर लोगों को रात में घर से बाहर न निकलने के लिए सतर्क कर दिया गया है। जंगली हाथी रात में निकलेंगे।

जंगली हाथी को देख टावर पर चढ़ गए ग्रामीण
जंगली हाथी को देख टावर पर चढ़ गए ग्रामीण

डीएफओ अंजना तिर्की ने बताया कि कान्हा में दोनों जंगली हाथी थी। काफी पहले दोनों भटक कर मंडला के फूलसागर में पहुंच गए थे। नर्मदा में पानी अधिक होने की वजह से वह दूसरी ओर नहीं निकल पाए। इस कारण नर्मदा के किनारे-किनारे बरगी पहुंच गए। बुधवार को दोनों हाथियों को खिरैनी गांव के पास देखा गया है। क्षेत्र में मुनादी करा दी गई है कि रात में लोग घरों से न निकलें। वन विभाग की टीम भी लगी हुई है।

जंगली हाथी को भगाते हुए वन विभाग के कर्मी
जंगली हाथी को भगाते हुए वन विभाग के कर्मी

मोहास-जमतरा के जंगलों में डेरा जमाया
जंगल से भटके दोनों हाथी बरगी डैम से लगे मोहास और जमतरा के जंगल में डेरा जमाए हुए हैं। हाथी 12 दिनों से बाराह के जंगल में थे। बुधवार को वे मोहास से जमतरा में पहुंच गए। वे नर्मदा के दूसरी ओर से वापस कान्हा लौट सकते हैं। डीएफओ के मुताबिक अभी तक दोनों जंगली हाथियों द्वारा किसी को नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाया गया है। ग्रामीणों को हाथियों से दूरी बनाकर रहने की हिदायत दी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकंटेनमेंट जोन्स में सख्ती पर जोर, राज्य अपनी मर्जी से नाइट कर्फ्यू तो लगा सकेंगे, लेकिन लॉकडाउन नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें