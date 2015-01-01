पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:अतिक्रमण दस्ते ने रानीताल में बिल्डिंग के बाहर किए अवैध निर्माण तोड़े, अंदर की जाँच जारी

जबलपुर3 घंटे पहले
नगर निगम के अतिक्रमण दस्ते ने सीएम हैल्प लाइन में की गई शिकायतों पर कार्रवाई करते हुए शनिवार को दो स्थानों पर तोड़फोड़ की, जबकि तीसरे को 24 घंटे की मोहलत दी गई और एक अन्य मामले में धमकी के चलते निगम का अमला बैरंग लौट आया। इस प्रकार निगम के अमले ने दो कार्रवाई की जिसमें अतिक्रमण को जमींदोज किया गया।

नगर निगम के सहायक आयुक्त वेद प्रकाश चौधरी ने बताया कि रानीताल चौक पर ही आइस कनेक्शन नामक बिल्डिंग है। इमारत के बाहर पार्किंग की जगह पर अवैध निर्माण किया गया था जिसकी शिकायत की गई थी। निगम के अमले ने जेसीबी की मदद से बाहर का अवैध निर्माण तोड़ दिया, जबकि इमारत के अंदर भी अवैध निर्माण होने की शिकायत की गई है जिस पर दस्तावेज लेकर जाँच कराई जा रही है, यदि किसी प्रकार का अवैध निर्माण सामने आया तो कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

नर्मदा रोड पर सतनाम साक्षी बिल्डिंग में अनुमति के विरुद्ध निर्माण किया गया है। भवन शाखा ने नोटिस भी जारी किया था। शनिवार को भवन स्वामी को 24 घंटों का नोटिस दिया गया है कि अवैध निर्माण वे स्वयं तोड़ लें वरना निगम यह कार्रवाई करेगा तो हर्जाना भी वसूला जाएगा। इसके साथ ही रजा चौक पर सड़क को सँकरा करते हुए अवैध निर्माण किया गया था जिसे तोड़ दिया गया।

निगम का कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर बना दबंग
निगम का ही एक कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर इतना दबंग बन गया है कि उसने दो बार निगम के ही अतिक्रमण अमले को बैरंग लौटा दिया। एक तो उसने सड़क पर गेट लगा दिया है और शिकायत के बाद जब भी अमला कार्रवाई के लिए जाता है तो ऑपरेटर और उसके परिजन धमकी देकर अमले को लौटा देते हैं।

बताया जाता है कि संभाग क्रमांक 15 में पदस्थ कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर सोभजीत सोनी ने सड़क पर गेट लगाया है जिससे आवाजाही प्रभावित हो गई है। शिकायत के बाद जब अमला कार्रवाई के लिए शनिवार को पहुँचा तो कर्मचारियों को धमकी देकर भगा दिया गया। एक बार निगम ने गेट हटाया था, लेकिन उसने फिर लगा लिया। अब इस मामले की पुलिस में शिकायत की जा रही है।

