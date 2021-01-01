पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डोर-टू-डोर कचरा कलेक्शन फेल:महज दिखावे के लिए हो रहा काम, अवार्डा कम्पनी को देनदारियां ही नहीं बता रही एस्सेल

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • रियलिटी -178 करोड़ के पॉवर प्लांट का हस्तांतरण खटाई में, निगम ने जल्द ही दूसरी व्यवस्था नहीं की तो स्टार रेटिग और स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में हो सकती है शहर की किरकिरी

178 करोड़ के पॉवर प्लांट और डोर-टू-डोर कचरा परिवहन व्यवस्था को दुबई की अवार्डा कम्पनी को हस्तांतरण होना था लेकिन एस्सेल कम्पनी के असहयोग के चलते ऐसा नहीं हो पा रहा है और न ही शहर में डोर-टू-डोर कचरा परिवहन प्रणाली सही तरीके से काम कर पा रही है। इससे बड़ी कॉलोनियों से लेकर सघन आबादी वाली बस्तियों में भी अब कचरा नजर आने लगा है।

आने वाले दिनों में स्टार रेटिंग की टीम का दौरा होना है और उसके बाद स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण की टीम आएगी। यही हाल रहा तो निश्चित ही शहर की किरकिरी होगी। अभी निगम यह दावा कर रहा है कि इस बार की रेटिंग में हम टॉप टेन शहरों में शामिल हो सकते हैं लेकिन व्यवस्था में बदलाव नहीं किया गया तो पिछली रैंकिंग को पाना भी कठिन हो जाएगा।

उल्लेखनीय है कि वर्ष 2016 में एस्सेल कम्पनी ने कठौंदा में 178 करोड़ रुपयों की लागत से पॉवर प्लांट की स्थापना की थी। इस प्लांट की क्षमता 11.5 मेगावॉट बिजली बनाने की है। पिछले साल एस्सेल कम्पनी ने प्लांट को दुबई की अवार्डा कम्पनी को सौंपने की एनओसी नगर निगम से ली थी। इसके बाद अप्रेल माह में एक एनओसी अवार्डा को भी जारी की गई थी कि वह प्लांट को संचालित कर सकती है।

चूँकि अप्रेल के बाद कोरोना तेजी से फैला जिसके कारण कम्पनी के प्रतिनिधि यहाँ आ नहीं पाए और 3 माह की मियाद समाप्त हो गई थी जिसके बाद निगम ने फिर 3 माह के एक्सटेंशन की एनओसी जारी कर दी थी। ताजा मामला यह है कि अवार्डा कम्पनी के प्रतिनिधि दो बार निगम अधिकारियों से मिल चुके हैं और वे चाहते हैं कि एस्सेल के प्रतिनिधि कम्पनी की तमाम देनदारियों की जानकारी दें ताकि प्लांट और डोर-टू-डोर व्यवस्था का हस्तांतरण किया जा सके लेकिन एस्सेल के प्रतिनिधि ऐसा नहीं कर रहे हैं।

पंजाब में लग चुका है चूना, फूँक-फूँककर रख रहे कदम
एस्सेल ने पंजाब के अमृतसर में भी प्लांट का हस्तांतरण अवार्डा कम्पनी को किया था, हस्तांतरण के बाद जब कम्पनी ने काम संभाला तो बैंक से लेकर कई अन्य ने बकाया का हवाला देकर राशि की माँग की। जिससे अधिक कीमत चुकानी पड़ी। यही कारण है कि यहाँ अवार्डा कम्पनी फूँक-फूँककर कदम रख रही है।

फैक्ट फाइल

  • बीओडी स्कीम के तहत 178 करोड़ से बना था पॉवर प्लांट।
  • वर्ष 2016 से लागू हुई डोर-टू-डोर कचरा परिवहन व्यवस्था।
  • 11.5 मेगावॉट का है पॉवर प्लांट।
  • शहर से रोजाना करीब 400 टन कचरा निकलता है।
  • पहले 320 रुपयों में उठता था 1 टन कचरा।
  • अब 1470 रुपयों में उठता है एक टन कचरा।
  • एस्सेल कम्पनी दुबई की अवार्डा कम्पनी को हस्तांतरित कर रही प्लांट।

दोनों कम्पनियों के फेर में जनता का नुकसान
इन दोनों कम्पनियों के चक्कर में शहर की जनता परेशान हो रही है। पहले तो फिर भी शहर के करीब 60 फीसदी क्षेत्रों तक कचरा गाड़ियाँ पहुँचती थीं और कचरा उठता भी था लेकिन अब हालत यह है कि शहर के कुछ ही क्षेत्रों में इन गाड़ियों की आमद हो रही है जिससे लोग परेशान होकर आसपास ही कचरा फेंकने लगे हैं। यही हाल रहा तो स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण में शहर की रेटिंग बहुत पिछड़ सकती है।

यहाँ भी है करोड़ों का बकाया
बताया जाता है कि यहाँ भी एस्सेल पर बैंक से लेकर अन्य ठेकेदारों का करोड़ों रुपए बकाया है और यही कारण है कि बैंक ने तो कम्पनी के खातों तक पर अपना अधिकार कर लिया है। कई ठेकेदार भी बकाया राशि के लिए चक्कर काट रहे हैं लेकिन कम्पनी के प्रतिनिधि उन्हें कोई न कोई बहाना बनाकर भटका रहे हैं। ऐसे में एस्सेल के प्रतिनिधि अवार्डा कम्पनी के अधिकारियों से एग्रीमेंट करने की माँग कर रहे हैं लेकिन उनका कहना है कि जब तक आर्थिक मामलों की पूरी जानकारी नहीं मिल जाती तब तक एग्रीमेंट नहीं होगा।

निगम के अधिकारी खामोश
अब ऐसी स्थिति में नगर निगम प्रशासक और निगमायुक्त को आगे आकर कोई नई व्यवस्था के लिए प्रयास करने चाहिए जिस प्रकार भोपाल और इंदौर में संविदा के कर्मचारियों से कचरा उठवाया जा रहा है उसी प्रकार यहाँ भी ऐसा ही कुछ करना चाहिए लेकिन ऐसा हो नहीं रहा है। एस्सेल ने निगम के ट्रिपर वाहनों को भी कंडम कर दिया और उनकी मरम्मत तक नहीं कराई, ऐसे में निगम भी जुर्माना लगाने की तैयारी कर रहा है।

