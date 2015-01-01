पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Even After Getting 65 Thousand Expensive Mobiles Lying On The Road, The Home Guard Soldier Deposed In The Police Station.

ईमानदारी की मिसाल:सड़क पर पड़ा मिला 65 हजार का महंगा मोबाइल, फिर भी नहीं डिगा ईमान, होमगार्ड सैनिक ने ढूंढ कर लौटाया

जबलपुर29 मिनट पहले
यादव कॉलोनी में युवती को उसका बैग वापस लौटाते हुए
  • सिवनी निवासी महिला का गिर गया था मोबाइल, परिचितों के माध्यम से दी गई सूचना

लार्डगंज थाने के यादव कॉलोनी में पदस्थ होमगार्ड सैनिक का ईमान 65 हजार का गिरा मोबाइल पाने पर भी नहीं डिगा। होमगार्ड सैनिक ने मोबाइल चौकी में जमा कराया और मोबाइल में दर्ज नंबर के आधार पर उसके मालिक तक सूचना भिजवाई। होमगार्ड सैनिक की इस ईमानदारी की खबर एसपी तक पहुंची तो उन्होंने भी उसकी प्रशंसा की और इनाम देने की घोषणा की।

65 हजार का था मोबाइल
यादव कॉलोनी चौकी में होमगार्ड सैनिक सौरभ शुक्ला पदस्थ हैं। सोमवार को उन्हें दमोह नाका में सड़क पर एक बैग गिरा मिला। बैग में 65 हजार रुपए कीमत का महंगा मोबाइल, 500 रुपए और चाबी मिला। होमगार्ड सैनिक शुक्ला ने बैग यादव कॉलोनी चौकी में जमा करा दिया। इससे पहले मोबाइल में दर्ज एक नंबर के आधार पर उसके मालिक तक सूचना दी।

दमोह नाका में गिर गया था मोबाइल
बैग धूमा जिला सिवनी निवासी सोनाली रजक का है। वह सोमवार को जबलपुर आई थीं। उसी दौरान उनका बैग दमोह नाका के पास गिर गया। ड्यूटी से घर जाते समय होमगार्ड सैनिक शुक्ला को उक्त बैग मिला था। सोनाली मोबाइल के बारे में सूचना मिलते ही यादव कॉलोनी चौकी पहुंची।
मोबाइल देखते ही पहचान लिया
सोनाली ने मोबाइल देखते ही पहचान लिया। जरूरी सत्यापन के बाद पुलिस ने मोबाइल, पैसे, चाबी व बैग लौटा दिए। युवती भी होमगार्ड की ईमानदारी से भाव-विभोर थी। एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा ने बताया कि होमगार्ड सैनिक की ईमानदारी से पुलिस की सकारात्मक छवि पेश हुई है। उन्होंने पुरस्कृत करने की बात कही है।

