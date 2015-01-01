पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Jabalpur
  • Even Old Coron In Corona Era, Patients Sometimes Wander In The Name Of Cutting Slip And Coming Later

समस्या:कोरोना काल में भी पुराना ढर्रा, कभी पर्ची कटाने तो कभी बाद में आने के नाम पर भटकते हैं मरीज

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • विक्टोरिया अस्पताल की ओपीडी में आने वाले मरीजों ने बताई अपनी परेशानी

विक्टोरिया हॉस्पिटल की ओपीडी में जिले के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से मरीज इलाज की आस में पहुँचते हैं, लेकिन कई बार उन्हें भटकने के बाद भी उचित इलाज नहीं मिल पाता। यह कहानी रोज की है, अगर कोई मरीज अकेला पहुँच जाए तो उसका इलाज करने की बजाय, उसे यह कहकर जाने बोल दिया जाता है कि अपने किसी परिचित को साथ लाना, ऐसे में दर्द से कराह रहे मरीज को वापस लौटना पड़ जाता है।

वहीं कई बार लंच ब्रेक और डॉक्टर्स के किसी वार्ड में राउंड लेने का वक्त इतना लंबा हो जाता है कि मरीज घंटों इंतजार करते रह जाते हैं। इस तरह के मामले रोजाना देखने मिलते हैं। कोरोना काल में इस तरह की लापरवाही मरीजों के लिए भारी पड़ सकती है।

दो घंटे तक चलता है लंच
मरीजों का कहना है कि ओपीडी की टाइमिंग सुबह 9 से शाम 4 बजे तक है लेकिन शायद की किसी दिन पूरे टाइम तक डॉक्टर मिलें। 1 से 2 बजे तक होने वाला लंच, 3 बजे तक चलता रहता है। वहीं अधिकतर ओपीडी में लंच के बाद डॉक्टर्स ही नहीं मिलते।

गाँव से बुलाए परिजन, तब मिला इलाज
इलाज कराने पहुँचे 30 वर्षीय रिक्शा चालक संदीप ने बताया कि एक हादसे में उनके हाथ में चोट लगी, जिसके बाद वे शुक्रवार को इलाज कराने आए लेकिन उन्हें यह बोलकर लौटा दिया गया कि अपने किसी परिचित का नंबर या उन्हें साथ लेकर आओ। शहर में कोई परिचित न होने कारण शनिवार को उन्होंने अपने गाँव से परिजन को बुलाया और इलाज लेने पहुँचे। इसके बाद भी डॉक्टर से मिलने में लंबा वक्त लग गया।

सुबह से इंतजार
10 साल के समीर मरावी कुण्डम से अपने भाई सौरव के साथ यहाँ आए। उन्होंने बताया कि उनके हाथ में फ्रेक्चर हुआ था और शुरूआत से ही इलाज यहीं पर चल रहा था। आज चैकअप कराने आए थे लेकिन सुबह 10 बजे से डॉक्टर का इंतजार कर रहे हैं, लेकिन लंच का वक्त होने तक डॉक्टर नहीं मिले। उन्होंने बताया कि पहले वे हड्डी वार्ड गए, लेकिन उन्हें ओपीडी में भेज दिया गया।

इनका कहना है
^हॉस्पिटल में ओपीडी की टाइमिंग सुबह 9 से शाम 4 बजे तक है, जिसमे 1 से 2 बजे तक का लंच ब्रेक रहता है। ओपीडी डॉक्टर्स वॉर्ड में राउंड लेने भी जाते हैं।
-डॉ. सीबी अरोरा, सिविल सर्जन, विक्टोरिया हॉस्पिटल

