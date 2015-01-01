पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाईकोर्ट:ईडब्ल्यूएस और एलआईजी आवास के बकाया भुगतान मामले में हस्तक्षेप करने से किया इनकार

जबलपुर20 मिनट पहले
हाईकोर्ट ने रीवा में ईडब्ल्यूएस और एलआईजी आवास के 32.48 करोड़ रुपए बकाया भुगतान के लिए निर्माणकर्ता कंपनी की ओर दायर याचिका पर हस्तक्षेप से इनकार कर दिया है। एक्टिंग चीफ जस्टिस संजय यादव और जस्टिस विजय कुमार शुक्ला की डिवीजन बैंच ने अपने आदेश में कहा है कि दोनों पक्षों के बीच जब तक विवाद नहीं सुलझता है, तब तक याचिका पर विचार नहीं किया जाएगा।

कल्याण टोल इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर लिमिटेड इंदौर की ओर से दायर याचिका में कहा गया कि कंपनी ने रीवा जिले के रतहरी, विवेकानंद नगर, गोल क्वार्टर बिछिया, तोपखाना, इरीगेशन कॉलोनी और बासाघाट में 142.16 करोड़ की लागत से आवास बनाए थे। जिसमें 1593 ईडब्ल्यूएस और 456 एलआईजी आवास थे। रीवा नगर निगम के साथ 4 अप्रैल 2017 को हुए अनुबंध के अनुसार प्रोजेक्ट की अवधि 18 माह थी।

जमीन के हस्तांतरण, अतिक्रमण हटाने और भुगतान होने में विलंब की वजह से प्रोजेक्ट में विलंब हो गया। इसके कारण रीवा नगर निगम ने उनका 32.48 करोड़ रुपए का भुगतान रोक लिया। सुनवाई के बाद डिवीजन बैंच ने मामले में हस्तक्षेप करने से इनकार कर दिया। याचिकाकर्ता की ओर से वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता ब्रायन डिसिल्वा और शासन की ओर उप महाधिवक्ता आशीष आनंद बर्नाड ने पक्ष रखा।

