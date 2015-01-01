पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:बिल्डरों और काॅलोनाइजरों की हर सम्पत्ति की जाँच करो, जो काॅलोनियाँ बनाईं उनकी नपाई हो

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • बकाया कर वसूली में लापरवाही करने वाले अधिकारी संभल जाएँ वरना कठोर कार्रवाई के लिए तैयार रहें

नगर निगम को जितना अधिक टैक्स मिलेगा उतना ही शहर का विकास होगा, हर कार्य के लिए राशि की जरूरत है और राशि टैक्स के माध्यम से ही आएगी। बकाया कर वसूली में किसी प्रकार की लापरवाही नहीं होनी चाहिए वरना अधिकारी कार्रवाई के लिए तैयार रहें। शहर के बिल्डरों ने जो काॅलोनियाँ बनाई हैं उनकी नए सिरे से नपाई कराई जाए और करारोपण हो।

उपरोक्त निर्देश नगर निगम कमिश्नर अनूप कुमार सिंह ने बुधवार को आयोजित राजस्व विभाग की समीक्षा बैठक में दिए। आपने कहा कि हर बिल्डर और काॅलोनाइजर की सम्पत्तियों की जाँच भी हो, उन्होंने संभाग क्रमांक 15 में जाँच के दौरान खामियाँ पाए जाने पर संबंधित अधिकारियों को कड़ी फटकार लगाई। उन्होंने दद्दा नगर की नपाई कर नए सिरे से करों की गणना करने और टैक्स वसूली करने के निर्देश दिए। बैठक में सहायक आयुक्त सम्भव अयाची, प्रफुल्ल गटरे उपस्थित थे।

1 लाख 20 हजार दर्ज, जमीन मिली 4 लाख 33 हजार वर्गफीट
उड़नदस्ते ने दादा ठनठनपाल वार्ड संभाग क्रमांक 15 में मेसर्स राम आसरे और पार्टनर मीता वर्मा पति संजय वर्मा की सम्पत्ति की जाँच की तो पता चला कि आवासीय ओपन लैंड 1 लाख 20 हजार वर्गफीट भूमि निगम रिकाॅर्ड में दर्ज है, जबकि मौके पर 4 लाख 33 हजार वर्गफीट से अधिक भूमि पाई गई। इस पर 21 लाख रुपयों का करारोपण किया गया। इसी प्रकार रैगवाँ ग्राम में कस्तूरी सिटी पर 12 लाख रुपयों की वसूली का नोटिस जारी किया गया।

