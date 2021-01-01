पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अब नकली डनलप के गद्दे बनाने की फैक्ट्री मिली:जबलपुर में तीन साल से चल रहा था गोरखधंधा, लागत 500 की, कीमत दर्शाता था तीन हजार रुपए

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
माढ़ोताल पुलिस ने पाटन रोड पर डनलप नाम से गद्दे बनाने की नकली फैक्ट्री का भंडाफोड़ किया। - Dainik Bhaskar
माढ़ोताल पुलिस ने पाटन रोड पर डनलप नाम से गद्दे बनाने की नकली फैक्ट्री का भंडाफोड़ किया।
  • माढ़ोताल पुलिस का खुलासा, आरोपी की फैक्ट्री, दुकान सील, 22.68 लाख रुपए के गद्दे, मशीन, रैपर आदि जब्त
  • दिल्ली से मंगवाता था रैपर, फेरी लगवा कर ढाई से तीन हजार में बेचता था आरोपी, 353 गद्दे जब्त

जिले में अब डनलप कंपनी के नाम से नकली गद्दे बनाने की फैक्ट्री का खुलासा हुआ। बुधवार शाम को माढ़ोताल पुलिस ने पाटन रोड स्थित एक दुकान पर दबिश दी। वहां लोडिंग ऑटो में 108 गद्दे मिले। दुकान संचालक की पूछताछ में उसकी फैक्ट्री का भंडाफोड़ हुआ। वहां 245 गद्दे मिले। आरोपी ने 6.24 लाख की मशीन लगाई है। इसी से वह नामी कंपनी के नाम पर गद्दे तैयार करता था। 500 रुपए की लागत वाले गद्दे में वह नामी कंपनी का रैपर लगाकर तीन हजार कीमत दर्शाता था। आरोपी पिछले तीन साल से ये कर रहा था और ढाई से तीन हजार रुपए में फेरी लगाकर बेचता था।
पाटन रोड पर तीन साल से संचालित थी फैक्ट्री
जानकारी के अनुसार माढ़ोताल पुलिस को बुधवार को पाटन रोड पर आकांक्षा मार्केट में एक दुकान कम गोदाम में डनलप नाम से नकली गद्दे बनाने की सूचना मिली थी। पुलिस पहुंची तो वहां लोडिंग वाहन MP20 LB-0502 में 108 गद्दे लोड मिले। इसे मार्केट में बिकने के लिए ले जाया जा रहा था। पुलिस ने दुकान व कारखाना काे सील कर दिया है। सीएसपी गढ़ा तुषार सिंह के मुताबिक दुकान मालिक शिवनगर निवासी कपूरचंद जैन को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। वहीं लोडिंग ऑटो के ड्राइवर को भी हिरासत में लिया गया है। कारखाने में 12 मजदूर काम करते हुए मिले। सभी से पूछताछ की जा रही है।

पीछे दिख रही इस मशीन से बनाया जाता था नकली गद्दा।
पीछे दिख रही इस मशीन से बनाया जाता था नकली गद्दा।

कारखाने में ये मिला
टीआई माढ़ोताल रीना पांडे शर्मा के मुताबिक पूछताछ में सामने आया कि आरोपी कपूरचंद जैन पिछले तीन साल से नामी कंपनी के नाम पर नकली गद्दे बना रहा था। 300 से 500 रुपए वह मजदूरों को देता था और रोज 20 से 25 गद्दे बनाता था। एक गद्दा बनाने में उसका खर्च 500 रुपए पड़ता था। वहीं इस पर 3000 हजार रुपए की कीमत दर्शाता था। कारखने में कुल 245 तैयार गद्दे मिले। सभी पर डनलप कंपनी का स्टीकर लगा था। स्टीकर वह दिल्ली से लाता था। मौके से बड़ी मात्रा में स्टीकर और गद्दे बनाने की सामग्री जब्त हुई है। वहीं गद्दे बनाने वाली 6.24 लाख की मशीन भी जब्त की है।
धोखाधड़ी व कॉपीराइट एक्ट का प्रकरण दर्ज
माढ़ोताल पुलिस ने फैक्ट्री मालिक कपूरचंद जैन के खिलाफ पुलिस ने धारा 420 ,482, 483 भादवि, कॉपीराईट एक्ट, व्यापार चिन्ह अधि. के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जांच में लिया है। पूछताछ में सामने आया है कि आरोपी आसपास के कुछ जिलों में भी सप्लाई करता था। उसके बारे में भी पुलिस और पता लगाने में जुटी है। अधिकतर माल वह फेरी लगाकर सस्ते में बेचता था। उसकी फैक्ट्री में दूसरे प्रोडक्ट भी बनते थे। टीआई ने डनलप कंपनी को जानकारी देकर बुलाया है।

