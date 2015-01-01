पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छापे के दौरान गायब कर दी कार्बाइन:फड़बाज कांग्रेस नेता की रिमांड अवधि 3 दिन बढ़ी

जबलपुर3 घंटे पहले
भानतलैया में शुक्रवार की रात कांग्रेस नेता गजेंद्र उर्फ गज्जू सोनकर के जुआ फड़ पर छापा मारा गया था। छापे के दौरान बड़ी मात्रा में हथियार बरामद किए गए थे। जानकारों के अनुसार छापे के दौरान एक कार्बाइन गायब कर दी गयी है। इस जानकारी के बाद हड़कम्प मचा हुआ है। उधर हथियारों के संबंध में जानकारी हासिल करने के लिए कांग्रेस नेता व उसके भाई सोनू की रिमांड अवधि तीन दिन यानी 13 नवंबर तक बढ़ाई गयी है।

सूत्रों के अनुसार फड़ पकड़े जाने के बाद पुलिस टीम द्वारा घर की तलाशी लिए जाने की खबर लगते ही कांग्रेस नेता के घर से कुछ हथियारों को हटा दिया गया था, उनमें एक कार्बाइन व कुछ पिस्टलें थीं। इन हथियारों को हटाने वाला कौन है और वे कहाँ छिपाकर रखे गए हैं, इसकी तहकीकात की जा रही है। वहीं कांग्रेस नेता व उसके भाई से पुलिस अधिकारी बारी-बारी से पूछताछ कर कारोबार से होने वाली काली कमाई व प्रॉपर्टी के संबंध में जानकारी जुटा रहे हैं।

साथ ही काली कमाई को कहाँ लगाया गया है और कहाँ-कहाँ उनकी प्रॉपर्टी है इसका पता भी लगाया जा रहा है।

रांझी टीआई को सौंपी जाँच - जुआ फड़ पकड़े जाने व हथियार बरामद होने के मामले में हनुमानताल थाने के स्टाफ की मिली भगत की शिकायत के चलते एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा द्वारा प्रकरण की जाँच अब रांझी टीआई आरके मालवीय को सौंपी गयी है।

सटोरियों से खरीदे थे हथियार - रिमांड पर लिए गए कांग्रेस नेता व उसके भाई से की गयी पूछताछ में यह पता चला है कि उनके फड़ पर नरसिंहपुर निवासी भाई लाल पटैल अक्सर जुआ खेलने आता था, वह जब भी आता था तो बड़ी रकम लेकर आता था। उसने ही हथियारों की सप्लाई की थी। उक्त आरोपी की तलाश की जा रही है। पी-2

