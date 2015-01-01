पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समर्थन मूल्य:अधिकारी नहीं दे रहे ध्यान, किसानों को ही पता नहीं, कहां ले जानी है धान

जबलपुर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जमुनिया गांव में बनाए गए खरीदी केन्द्र में पड़ी मिट्‌टी व मुरम के ढेर
  • समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी में सामने आई गफलत

पाटन | समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी में बड़ी लापरवाही सामने आई है। खरीदी शुरू हुए नौ दिन गुजर गए हैं, लेकिन अभी तक किसानों को यह भी पता नहीं है कि उन्हें अपनी उपज कहां ले जानी है। जिसके चलते एसएमएस आने के बाद भी किसान खरीदी केन्द्र नहीं पहुंच रहे हैं। मामला सकरा सोसायटी का है।

वहीं अधिकारियों का है कि किसानों को खरीदी केन्द्र की जानकारी दी गई थी। इस बार सकरा सोसायटी की धान जमुरिया गांव में बने वेयर हाउस में खरीदी जाएगी। जानकारी के अनुसार पाटन तहसील अंतर्गत सकरा सोसायटी में रजिस्टर्ड किसानों की धान इस बार जमुनिया ग्राम स्थित खरीदी केन्द्र में खरीदी जानी है। किसान खोबाराम पटेल, रामजी पटेल, महेन्द्र पटेल, राजमणि बबेले, रामकुमार, किशन्र आदि ने बताया कि उन्हें अभी तक केन्द्र की जानकारी नहीं थी। इससे कुछ किसान एसएमएस आने के बाद भी खरीदी केन्द्र नहीं पहुंचे हैं।

कृषक हो रहे परेशान
अभी तक खरीदी शुरू नहीं होने के कारण व केन्द्र में इंतजाम नहीं होने से किसान लगातार परेशान हो रहे हैं। कृषक राघवेन्द्र ने बताया कि किसानों को रबी सीजन में बोवनी व खाद के लिए नगद की आवश्यकता है। यदि जल्द खरीदी शुरू नहीं हुई तो किसान बिचौलियों को अपनी धान सस्ते में बेचने लगेंगे। इससे किसानों को तगड़ा आर्थिक नुकसान होगा।
खरीदी का आंखों देखा सच
खरीदी केन्द्र प्रभारी का कहना है कि सोमवार को जमुनिया सोसायटी में 23 क्विंटल धान खरीदी गई है, लेकिन जब मौके पर जाकर देखा गया तो कहीं भी धान रखी नहीं थी। वहीं खरीदी केन्द्र में कोई भी व्यवस्था नहीं थी। न अधिकारी दिखे न ही कर्मचारी मिले। चारों तरफ केवल सन्नाटा रहा। वेयर हाउस के सामने मिट्टी व मुरम पड़ी हुई है। वहीं वेयर हाउस के अंदर गेहूं रखा हुआ है। अब यह सवाल खड़ा हो रहा है कि जब गेहूं रखा है तो फिर धान कहां रखी जाएगी। अधिकारी इस मामले में कुछ भी बोलने से कतरा रहे हैं।

खस्ताहाल सड़क बनेगी मुसीबत
किसानों ने बताया कि सकरा से जमुनिया तक की सड़क के परखच्चे उड़ गए हैं। इस रास्ते पर पैदल चलना भी मुश्किल है। ऐसे में किसान इसी रास्ते से ट्रॉलियों में धान लेकर पहुंचेंगे। इससे हादसा होने की संभावना बढ़ गई है। व्यस्ततम मार्ग की हालत अर्से से खराब है, इसके बाद भी इसे दुरस्त नहीं किया गया है।

सकरा सोसायटी की धान जमुनिया स्थित वेयर हाउस में खरीदी जा रही है। सोमवार को 23 क्विंटल धान खरीदी गई है। किसानों को केन्द्र की सूचना दी गई थी। किसान नहीं पहुंच रहे हैं, इसलिए खरीदी की गति धीमी है। -मनोज चौबे, खरीदी केन्द्र प्रभारी

शुरू हुआ धान उपार्जन केंद्र
सहकारी विपणन समिति क्रमांक-2 के धान उपार्जन केन्द्र का शुभारंभ तिरुपति वेयरहाउस में नोडल अधिकारी प्रकाश मरावी, समिति प्रबंधक राजकुमार दुबे, खरीदी प्रभारी अमित पांडे, सर्वेयर मोहित अरोरा की उपस्थिति में किया गया। केन्द्र में सरदा, हरगढ़, सिलोडी, गुनहरू, मोहसाम सहित अन्य ग्रामों के पंजीकृत किसानों की धान का उपार्जन किया जा जाएगा। अभी तक किसान अपनी उपज लेकर केन्द्र नहीं पहुंचे हैं। बताया गया है कि किसान धान में नमी होने कारण केन्द्र नहीं आ रहे हैं। वहीं ओपन कैप दर्शनी में बुधवा, भाटादौन, बरेली, खागामऊ, पड़रिया, गौरहा आदि ग्रामों के किसानों की लगभग 50 हजार क्विंटल धान खरीदी का लक्ष्य है।

केन्द्र का किया निरीक्षण
लखनवारा व सुपावारा में बनाए गए खरीदी केन्द्रों का सोमवार को शुभारंभ किया गया। इस मौके पर तहसीलदार प्रदीप कौरव ने केन्द्र में मौजूद व्यवस्थाओं का निरीक्षण किया। इस मौके पर कनिष्ठ आपूर्ति अधिकारी सुचिता दुबे, जेएसओ समिति अध्यक्ष राधेश्याम साहू, प्रबंधक फागूराम झारिया, संदीप यादव, पटवारी रविंद्र कुमार बागरी, सहायक प्रबंधक विनोद चंपुरिया, सेल्समैन मुकेश कुमार हल्दकार आदि उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें