जबलपुर में युवती ने की आत्महत्या:पिता गए थे मार्केट, मां थी घर के कामों में व्यस्त, बेटी दरवाजा बंद कर फंदे पर झूल गई

जबलपुर14 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
मामले की जांच करने पहुंची खितौला पुलिस
  • बीएससी फाइनल ईयर की छात्रा थी
  • खितौला क्षेत्र के पारस रेजिडेंस कॉलोनी की घटना

खितौला थाना अंतर्गत पारस रेजिडेंस कॉलोनी में 21 वर्षीय युवती फंदे से झूल गई। उसने दरवाजा अंदर से बंद कर लिया था। घटना के समय पिता मार्केट गए थे और मां घर के कामों में व्यस्त थी। फुर्सत पाकर बेटी को आवाज दी, तो उसने कोई उत्तर नहीं दिया। दरवाजा भी खटखटाया पर जवाब नहीं मिला। अनहोनी की आशंका में उसने शोर मचाया। दरवाजा तोड़ा गया, तो सामने पंखे में चुनरी से युवती लटकी मिली। युवती के कमरे से पुलिस को सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला है। पुलिस ने युवती का मोबाइल जब्त करते हुए जांच में लिया है।

आयुषी की जीवित अवस्था की फोटो
आयुषी की जीवित अवस्था की फोटो

पारस रेजिडेंस कॉलोनी निवासी सुरेश सोनी बर्तन का व्यवसाय करते हैं। वह रविवार को मार्केट गए थे। पत्नी घर के कामों में व्यस्त थी। उसी दौरान बेटी आयुषी सोनी (21) कमरे में गई और फंदे से झूल गई। रात करीब नौ बजे मां ने उसे आवाज लगाई। काफी देर बाद भी जब उसने दरवाजा नहीं खोला, तो उसने शोर मचाया। पड़ोसियों ने दरवाजा तोड़ा और अंदर गए तो दंग रह गए।

पिता हाे गए बदहहवास
खबर पाकर पिता सुरेश सोनी भी पहुंच गए। उन्होंने बताया कि आयुषी बीएससी की अंतिम वर्ष की छात्रा थी। पढ़ाई में भी होशियार थी। कभी कोई उसे डांटता तक नहीं था। बेटी की मौत से पिता सुरेश बदहवास से हो गए थे। खितौला पुलिस के मुताबिक अभी परिवार वालों के बयान दर्ज नहीं हो पाए हैं। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच में लिया है।

