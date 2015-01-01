पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से बदला मौसम का मिजाज:दिन में कई बार बूंदाबांदी के साथ ज्यादा ठण्ड का अहसास

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
पूरे प्रदेश के साथ जबलपुर और आसपास के एरिया में भी मौसम का मिजाज पूरी तरह से बदल गया है। सर्दियों के दिनों में देखा जाए तो यह इस सीजन का पहली बार पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का ज्यादा असर सामने आया है। शनिवार को शहर में ठण्ड का असर दिन के वक्त ज्यादा रहा। दिनभर बादल छाये रहे और बूँदाबाँदी भी होती रही।

कई बार तो ऐसा लगा जैसे बादल कुछ ज्यादा मेहरबान भी हो सकते हैं। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार इस तरह का मौसम अभी 2 से 3 दिन और रह सकता है जिसमें बूँदाबाँदी के साथ बादल छाये रह सकते हैं। लेकिन इसके बाद मौसम पूरी तरह से परिवर्तित हो जाएगा। राजस्थान के ऊपर कम दबाव का क्षेत्र बनने के साथ पहाड़ी हिस्से में बर्फबारी भी हो रही है।

इसका इफेक्ट पूरे उत्तर भारत में देखने मिल रहा है। शनिवार को अधिकतम तापमान 24.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया जो सामान्य से 2 डिग्री कम रहा। न्यूनतम तापमान इस दौरान हालाँकि सामान्य से अधिक रहा। इसकी वजह यह है कि बादल सक्रिय होने से न्यूनतम तापमान में कमी नहीं आ सकी।

न्यूनतम तापमान 17.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया जो सामान्य से 6 डिग्री अधिक रहा। शहर और आसपास के एरिया में दक्षिण-पूर्व की हवाएँ सक्रिय हैं। बादल छटते ही जब हवा का रुख पूरी तरह से उत्तरी होगा तो पारा नीचे जाएगा। अगले 24 घण्टों में बूँदाबाँदी के साथ कहीं-कहीं बारिश होने के आसार बने हुये हैं।पी-6

