पुलिस की कार्रवाई पर हंगामा:जबलपुर में महाकाली की प्रतिमा विसर्जन के दौरान हंगामा, पूर्व पार्षद समेत 50 के खिलाफ एफआईआर

जबलपुर6 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
काली विसर्जन के भीड़ को अलग करने पहुंची पुलिस।
  • गढ़ा फाटक की प्रतिमा विसर्जन के लिए 20 की मिली थी अनुमति, शामिल हो गए थे 1000 से अधिक लोग

शहर में सोमवार रात महाकाली प्रतिमा विसर्जन के दौरान हंगामा कर रहे 6 नामजद और 50 अज्ञात के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। इस दौरान पुलिस ने हंगामा कर रहे उपद्रवियों पर लाठीचार्ज भी किया। पुलिस का कहना है कि विसर्जन में दो अलग संगठन के लोग शामिल हो गए थे। समिति के आपत्ति पर पुलिस अलग कराने पहुंची, तो वे अभद्रता करने लगे लगे थे।

जानकारी के मुताबिक गढ़ा फाटक में स्थापित महाकाली का हनुमान ताल में हर साल विसर्जन किया जाता है। सोमवार रात 12 बजे महाकाली की प्रतिमा को निकाला गया था। विसर्जन में समिति के पदाधिकारियों समेत कुल 20 लोगों को अनुमति मिली थी। गोलबाजार रानीताल पहुंचते-पहुंचते संख्या एक हजार से अधिक हो गई। रानीताल से प्रतिमा गोलाबाजार की ओर बढ़ी तो वहां विसर्जन जुलूस में पूर्व पार्षद और नारायणी सेना के अध्यक्ष सीताराम सेन और उत्कृष्ट भारत सेना के लोग शामिल हो गए।

रोकने पर पुलिस के साथ अभद्रता
नारायणी सेना के सीताराम सेन सहित अन्य का दावा है कि वे शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से प्रतिमा के साथ विसर्जन को जा रहे थे। गोलाबाजार के पास पुलिस बेवजह रोकने लगी। विरोध पर उनके ऊपर लाठीचार्ज किया गया। उधर, सीएसपी कोतवाली दीपक मिश्रा का दावा है कि गढ़ा फाटक महाकाली समिति के पदाधिकारियों की आपत्ति पर पुलिस बेवजह शामिल हुए लोगों को रोकने गई थी। पुलिस ने कोई लाठीचार्ज नहीं किया है। लाइट कट होने पर मचे भगदड़ में जरूर कुछ लोग घायल हुए हैं।

कोविड प्रोटोकाल का कर रहे थे उल्लंघन
सीएसपी दीपक मिश्रा के मुताबिक कोविड प्रोटोकाल के तहत इस बार जुलूस निकालने पर रोक है। नारायणी सेना और उत्कृष्ट भारत सेना के एक भी पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ता मास्क नहीं पहने थे। भीड़ जमा कर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का भी उल्लंघन कर रहे थे। प्रकरण में लार्डगंज थाने में अपराध क्रमांक 431/20 धारा 186 323 353 147 148 269 270 271 188 व 51 आपदा प्रबंधन अधिनियम 2005 का प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया है। पूर्व पार्षद सीताराम सेन, अर्जुन सोंधिया, वासू अग्रवाल, अंकुर श्रीवास्तव, राहुल सहित 40-50 लोग आरोपी बने हैं। सीताराम सेन को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। उसके खिलाफ प्रतिबंधात्मक कार्रवाई भी की जा रही है।

