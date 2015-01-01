पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आगजनी से निपटने की तैयारी:फायर ब्रिगेड कर्मियों की 3 दिनों के लिए 8 की जगह 12 घंटे रहेगी ड्यूटी

जबलपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • अग्नि दुर्घटनाओं पर नियंत्रण के लिए की गई व्यवस्था

दीपावली में अक्सर ही अग्नि दुर्घटनाओं में भी इजाफा हो जाता है जिसे देखकर नगर निगम ने सभी दमकल कर्मियों की ड्यूटी के घंटों में बढ़ाेत्तरी कर दी है। आम तौर पर हर कर्मी को 8 घंटे की ड्यूटी करनी पड़ती है, लेकिन अब 3 दिनों तक सभी कर्मियों को 12-12 घंटों की सेवा देनी होगी।

अधिकांश कर्मचारी तो मुख्यालय में ही रहेंगे, लेकिन कठौंदा में एक दमकल वाहन खड़ा किया गया है, साथ ही जरूरत पड़ने पर पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम और अन्य थानों में भी वाहन खड़े किए जा सकते हैं। नगर निगम कमिश्नर अनूप कुमार के निर्देश पर फायर अधीक्षक कुशाग्र ठाकुर ने निर्णय लेते हुए सभी दमकल कर्मियों को 12 घंटों की शिफ्ट में काम करने के आदेश जारी किए हैं।

यह आदेश शुक्रवार से ही लागू भी हो गया, लेकिन दीपावली की रात से आगामी 2 दिन और इस पर अमल किया जाएगा। फायर ब्रिगेड मुख्यालय में सभी दमकल वाहनों को तैयार करके रखा गया है और किसी भी स्थिति से निपटने की पूरी तैयारी है।

