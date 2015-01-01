पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जबलपुर में आगजनी:मुकादमगंज में किराना गोदाम में लगी आग, लाखों का सामान राख

जबलपुर29 मिनट पहले
अग्रि हादसा में 15 से 20 लाख रुपए के नुकसान का आंकलन
  • गोदाम में चार दिनों से नहीं थी लाइट, शाॅर्ट-सर्किट की आशंका
  • एक घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद बुझाई

शहर के मुकादमगंज क्षेत्र में बुधवार रात करीब 9 बजे किराना गोदाम में आग लग गई। आगजनी आसपास रहने वाले लोग दहशत में घरों से बाहर निकल आए। आग की लपटें देख लोगों ने तुरंत फायर ब्रिगेड को सूचना दी। करीब एक घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद आग बुझाई जा सकी। आगजनी में 15 से 20 लाख रुपए के नुकसान का आंकलन दुकानदार ने किया है।

फायर ब्रिगेड के मुताबिक मुकादमगंज में बाबूलाल नरेंद्र कुमार गुप्ता के नाम से किराना फर्म है। दुकान से लगे एक कमरे को उसने गोदाम बना रखा है। गोदाम की लाइट चार दिनों से खराब थी। रात करीब 9 बजे अचानक गोदाम में से धुआं उठने लगा। आसपास रहने वाले लोगों ने कोतवाली पुलिस को खबर दी। इसके बाद फायर ब्रिगेड को बुलाया गया। टीम ने करीब एक घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। हादसे में गोदाम में रखा सारा सामान खाक हो गया।

