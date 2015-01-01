पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतिबंध का असर:पटाखों की बिक्री 40 प्रतिशत तक कम हुई

जबलपुर30 मिनट पहले
पटाखों की बिक्री और इनके इस्तेमाल पर रोक होने से इसके पूरे व्यापार पर असर पड़ा है। जो दुकानें रोक से पहले बाजारों में सजी गई हैं उनकी बिक्री पर भी सीधा असर हो रहा है। अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में जो दुकानें खुली थीं उनको प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के द्वारा बंद करा दिया गया है।

जो दुकानदार पटाखे प्रतिबंध के बाद भी बेच रहे हैं, उन दुकानदारों का कहना है कि एनजीटी के निर्देश पर प्रशासन ने जो आदेश दिया है, उसका सीधा असर उनकी आर्थिक स्थिति पर पड़ना शुरू हो गया है। अभी तक 40 फीसदी तक उनको नुकसान हो चुका है। आगे भी अब कोई बेहतर सूरत नजर नहीं आ रही है। अभी यदि पटाखे नहीं बिके तो अब इनको एकादशी के दिन बेचा जा सकता है, उस समय हो सकता है इसकी भरपाई हो जाए। प्रतिबंध के बावजूद वैसे अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में दुकानें संचालित हो रही हैं।

एनजीटी की सख्ती के बाद मप्र प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने विजय नगर स्थित कार्यालय की छत पर विशेष मशीनें लगाईं हैं, जो दीपावली में पटाखों के जलने से होने वाले प्रदूषण को मापेंगी। मशीनें प्रदूषण से जुड़े हर पल के अपडेट देंगी। प्रदूषण का सही आँकड़ा सामने आने पर पता चलेगा कि एनजीटी के निर्देशों का कितना असर रहा।

लाइसेंस और सुरक्षा उपकरण के बिना लगी थी पटाखा दुकान
प्रतिनिधि, जबलपुर। प्रशासन के सख्त निर्देश के बाद भी कई पटाखा व्यापारी लाइसेंस के बिना ही दुकान लगाकर बैठे हैं। ऐसे व्यापारियों पर पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा नजर रखी जा रही है। इसके तहत पाटन थाना पुलिस ने पुराना बस स्टैण्ड में दबिश दी, जहाँ व्यापारी पवन नेमा 28 वर्षीय बिना लाइसेंस के पटाखे बेचते मिला। दुकान के आसपास किसी प्रकार के सुरक्षा उपकरण भी नहीं मिले। उससे 5 हजार रुपये कीमत के पटाखे जब्त कर विस्फोटक अधिनियम के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

