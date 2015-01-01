पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैट का अहम फैसला:मप्र कैडर के पांच आईपीएस को 12 वर्षों के संघर्ष के बाद मिला न्याय, राज्य सरकार को दिया 2008 से ग्रेड देने का आदेश

जबलपुर5 मिनट पहले
केंद्रीय प्रशासनिक न्यायाधिकरण (कैट) जबलपुर
  • पांचों आईपीएस का एडीजी बनने का रास्ता हुआ साफ
  • राज्य सरकार ने पद नहीं होने पर 2010 में किया था आईपीएस कैडर का रिव्यू

केंद्रीय प्रशासनिक न्यायाधिकरण (कैट) ने बुधवार को एक अहम आदेश में मप्र के पांच आईपीएस अफसरों को बड़ी राहत दी है। राज्य शासन की अपील को खारिज कर दिया। कैट ने 1995 बैच के पांचों आईपीएस जयदीप प्रसाद, चंचल शेखर, मीनाक्षी शर्मा, योगेश देशमुख व वेंकटेश्वर राव को एक जनवरी 2008 से ग्रेड देने का आदेश राज्य शासन को दिया है। राज्य शासन ने पांचों आईपीएस को कैडर रिव्यू नहीं होने पर 2010 से ग्रेड दिया था। इसके चलते उनका ग्रेड-पे जूनियर आईपीएस से भी कम हो गई थी।
जूनियर बैच से भी कम हो गई ग्रेड-पे
आईपीएस अफसरों की ओर से कैट में अधिवक्ता पंकज दुबे ने पक्ष रखा। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसलों का हवाला देकर दलील दी कि सरकार की गलती का नुकसान लोक सेवक को नहीं होना चाहिए। इस गलती के चलते आवेदक एडीजी पद पर पदोन्नत नहीं हो पा रहे हैं। इसके विपरीत उनके बाद के बैच को और पूर्व के बैच को सही समय पर ग्रेड दिया गया। इसके चलते उनकी ग्रेड-पे अपने जूनियर बैच से भी कम हो गई।
कैट में राज्य शासन देरी का कारण नहीं बता पाई-
कैट में भी राज्य शासन देरी का कोई कारण नहीं दर्शा पाई। उक्त आईपीएस अफसरों के आवेदन को यह कहकर खारिज कर दिया कि पद नहीं हैं। कैट में केस करने के बाद राज्य शासन ने ये कहा कि आईपीएस कैडर रिव्यू देर से हुआ तो पद नहीं थे। दोनों पक्षों के अधिवक्ताओं के तर्कों और बहस के बाद कैट ने बुधवार को अपना अहम फैसला दिया। राज्य शासन को आदेश दिया कि पांचों आईपीएस अफसरों को 1 जनवरी 2008 से सलेक्शन ग्रेड दिया जाए। 12 वर्षों बाद ये निर्णय आया है। इस फैसले के बाद सभी के एडीजी बनने का रास्ता भी साफ हो गया है।

