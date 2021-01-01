पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

CCTV से 24 घंटे में चोरी का खुलासा:लंगड़ाकर चलने के अंदाज से पकड़ाया चोर, नशे की लत पूरी करने के लिए 14 साल की उम्र से कर रहा चोरी

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
आरोपी के पास से चोरी गया पैसा और जेवर जब्त किए गए। - Dainik Bhaskar
आरोपी के पास से चोरी गया पैसा और जेवर जब्त किए गए।
  • गोहलपुर पुलिस ने किया खुलासा, 27 साल के आरोपी के दाहिने पैर में पड़ा है रॉड, सीसीटीवी में देखते ही पुलिस पहचान गई
  • विजय नगर, गोहलपुर व हनुमानताल में दर्ज हैं आठ केस

गोहलपुर पुलिस ने CCTV की मदद से शिक्षक के घर हुई चोरी का खुलासा 24 घंटे में कर दिया है। वारदात के बाद भागते समय आरोपी सीसीटीवी में रिकॉर्ड हो गया था। उसके चलने के अंदाज से पुलिस आरोपी तक पहुंच गई। दरअसल, आरोपी के दाहिने पैर में रॉड पड़ी है। इस कारण वह थोड़ा लंगड़ा का चलता है। 27 वर्षीय आरोपी के घर से पुलिस ने चोरी किए गए 40 हजार रुपए नकदी समेत पांच लाख के जेवर जब्त किए। आरोपी पेशवर चोर है। वह नशे का भी आदी है। उसके खिलाफ गोहलपुर समेत विजय नगर, हनुमानताल व अधारताल में आठ मामले दर्ज हैं।

परिवार शादी कार्यक्रम से लौटा, तो घर का ताला टूटा था
CSP गोहलपुर अखिलेश गौर ने शनिवार को वारदात का खुलासा किया। बताया, गोहलपुर निवासी नौसाद अहमद के पिता टीचर रह चुके हैं। नौसाद का खुद का बिजनेस है। 28 जनवरी की रात 8.30 बजे घर में ताला लगाकर नौसाद का परिवार रेलवे ऑफिसर क्लब बजरंग कॉलोनी रिश्तेदार की शादी में शामिल होन गया था। देर रात 2.30 बजे लौटे, तो दरवाजे का ताला टूटा मिला। अंदर घर का सामान बिखरा मिला।

सीसीटीवी की मदद से पुलिस ने 24 घंटे के अंदर खुलासा कर लिया। सीएसपी अखिलेश गौर ने मामले का खुलासा किया।
देर रात ही पुलिस को दी सूचना
टीआई रविंद्र गौतम ने बताया, देर रात 3.30 बजे नौसाद ने मामले की सूचना थाने पर दी। इसके बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। नौसाद के घर से 40 हजार रुपए, 80 ग्राम वजन की चेन, लॉकेट, अंगूठी, टॉप्स, झुमकी, नथ व लौंग और आधा किलो के करीब चांदी के जेवर गायब थे। पुलिस ने आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगालने शुरू किए, तो महत्वपूर्ण क्लू मिला।

सीसीटीवी में दिखा संदेही
टीआई के मुताबिक सीसीटीवी में संदेही कैद मिला। उसकी तस्वीर धुंधली थी, पर चलने के अंदाज से पहचान हुई। आरोपी मक्का नगर गली नंबर पांच हनुमानताल निवासी नफीस उर्फ छुच्ची निकला। पुलिस आरोपी के घर पहुंची, तो वह गायब मिला। तलाश करने पर एक जगह नशे में धुत पड़ा था। पुलिस ने हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की, तो उसने वारदात स्वीकार करते हुए अपने घर से सारा माल बरामद कराया।

14 साल की उम्र से कर रहा चोरी
सीएसपी अखिलेश गौर के मुताबिक 27 वर्षीय आरोपी नफीस 14 वर्ष की उम्र से चोरी कर रहा है। 16 वर्ष की उम्र में वह छत से गिर गया था, तब उसके पैर में रॉड डालनी पड़ी थी। तब से वह लंगड़ा कर चलता है। स्मैक, गांजा व शराब का वह लती है। इसी लत को पूरा करने के लिए वह चोरी करता है। एसपी ने खुलासा करने वाली टीम को पुरस्कृत करने की घोषणा की है।

