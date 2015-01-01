पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धान खरीदी में धांधली:जबलपुर में तीन स्थानों पर पकड़ी गई पांच हजार बोरी अमानक धान

जबलपुर24 मिनट पहले
वेयर हाउस में जब्त अमानक धान
  • वेयर हाउस संचालकों की भूमिका संदिग्ध, यूपी से भी लाया जा रहा धान

जिले में धान की समर्थन मूल्य पर शुरू हुई खरीदी के बाद से ही धांधली की आशंका भी बढ़ गई है। सोमवार को पाटन एसडीएम की अगुवाई में तहसीलदार व नायब तहसीलदार की टीम ने तीन स्थानों पर दबिश देकर पांच हजार बोरी अमानक धान जब्त की। इसके पूर्व रविवार को नौ ट्रक यूपी से लाया जा रहा धान और शुक्रवार को पांच ट्रक धान भेड़ाघाट, पनागर व सिहोरा में जब्त हो चुका है।
दस्तावेज नहीं पेश कर पाए वेयर हाउस संचालक
पाटन एसडीएम आशीष पांडे ने बताया कि सोमवार को शारदा वेयर हाउस स्टाक सुरैया में तहसीलदार प्रमोद चतुर्वेदी व नायब तहसीलदार सुरभि जैन की अलग-अलग टीम ने दबिश दी। यहां तीन हजार बोरी धान जब्त की गई। शारदा वेयर हाउस सुरैया में 1750 बोरी धान नॉन एफएक्यू (फाइन क्वालिटी) रखा पाया गया। दोनों ही वेयर हाउस मालिक इसका दस्तावेज नहीं दिखा पाए।

दमोह से लाई गई जब्त धान
ग्राम कोटवार की सुपुर्दगी में सौंपा
उक्त धान की बोरियों को ग्राम कोटवार की सुपुर्दगी में सौंपा गया है। इसके अलावा लुहारी धान केंद्र मां शारदा वेयर हाउस में भी 200 बोरी अमानक धान जब्त की गई। तहसीलदार प्रमोद चतुर्वेदी ने एक मिनी ट्रक धान जब्त की। तेंदूखेड़ा दमोह के व्यापारी की ये धान संदिग्ध मिलने पर थाने में खड़ा कराया गया। मामले में कार्रवाई के लिए थाने को प्रतिवेदन भेजा गया।
साढे चार लाख टन है धान खरीदी का लक्ष्य
जबलपुर जिले में 43 हजार किसानों से साढ़े लाख टन धान खरीदी का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। पंजीयन में ये संख्या 45 हजार थी, जो सत्यापन में अलग कर दिए गए। बड़ी संख्या में दलालों ने धान की फसल का पंजीयन करा रखा था। जब जांच हुई तो किसी की खेत परती मिली तो किसी के खेत में मटर व चना मिले। कुछ ने तो फर्जी तरीके से दूसरे किसान की फसल को सिकमी पर दर्शा दिया था।

