अव्यवस्था:सिग्नल पर ट्रैफिक नियम का पालन करो तो भी खतरा, नाले में गिर रहे लोग

जबलपुर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लेबर चौक के पास सँकरीं सड़क के किनारे खुला पड़ा नाला।
  • लेबर चौक के सिग्नल में अजब हालात, चौराहे में बाएँ किनारे नाला नहीं बना, न ही सड़क काे उस हिस्से में बनाया

किसी चौराहे में ट्रैफिक सिग्नल का पालन न करने पर आमतौर पर दुर्घटना का खतरा होता है, लेकिन रानीताल से गढ़ा की ओर लेबर चौक में सिग्नल पालन कर आगे बढ़ने के दौरान भी लोग वाहन हादसे का शिकार हो रहे हैं। इसकी वजह यह है कि इस चौराहे से जब गढ़ा ओवर-ब्रिज की ओर जाते हैं तो एक ओर किनारे सड़क 200 मीटर में बन ही नहीं पाई है। बाएँ हिस्से में यह सड़क नहीं बनी, साथ ही एकदम लेफ्ट टर्न पर नाला भी नहीं बना है, इसी नाले में गिरकर लोग घायल हो रहे हैं। चौराहे में जैसे ही सिग्नल ग्रीन होता है और आदमी तेजी से आगे बढ़ना चाहता है तो किनारे के हिस्से में गिरने का खतरा बढ़ जाता है।

थोड़ा भी ध्यान हटा तो यहाँ पर जान जाने तक का जोखिम है। गढ़ा ओवर-ब्रिज से रानीताल और रानीताल से गढ़ा की ओर लेबर चौक एक प्रमुख चौराहा है, जिससे हर दिन हजारों लोगों का निकलना होता है। सुबह के वक्त यहाँ पर श्रमिक आकर खड़े होते हैं, तो दिन चढ़ने के साथ ही यहाँ पर ट्रैफिक बढ़ता है। इस चौराहे में लेकिन सिग्नल चालू होने के साथ इस पर ध्यान नहीं दिया गया है, एक हिस्से की जो अधूरी सड़क है उसको जल्द बनाना, साथ ही किनारे जो पूरा नाला खुला है यदि उसको बंद न किया गया तो यहाँ पर सहज ट्रैफिक संभव ही नहीं है। अभी हाल ऐसा है जो सिग्नल तोड़ता है वह तो अपनी जान जोखिम में डाल ही रहा, यह स्वभाविक है, पर जो सिग्नल का पालन कर आगे बढ़ता है उसको भी बेहद तकलीफों के बीच निकलना पड़ता है।

सड़क पूरी नहीं बनने के कारण हो रही असल परेशानी
इस चौराहे में सिग्नल का पालन करने के दौरान एक हिस्से मेें जो तकलीफ हो रही है, उसकी वजह यही है कि 200 मीटर तक सीमेण्ट सड़क का निर्माण पूरा नहीं किया गया है। अधूरे हिस्से में अब हादसे ज्यादा हो रहे और निकलने के दौरान भी आदमी अच्छी खासी परीक्षा से गुजरता है। थोड़ा भी यदि अँधेरा हुआ तो फिर यह खतरा कई गुना तक बढ़ जाता है। सड़क का जल्द निर्माण हो और नाले को पूरा पाट दिया जाए तो लोगों को राहत मिल सकती है। काम बड़ा नहीं है पर नगर निगम अधिकारियों का इसका होश ही नहीं है।

आगे सब्जी के ठेले पीड़ा बढ़ा रहे
इसी चौराहे में रानीताल से गढ़ा की ओर सिग्नल से जैसे ही आगे बढ़ते हैं तो सब्जी ठेले वाले बड़े एरिया में कब्जा किए हुए हैं। आधी सड़क से ज्यादा सब्जी के ठेले वालों का कब्जा रहता है। इन सब्जी के ठेलों की वजह से लोगों को निकलने में खासकर शाम के वक्त ज्यादा परेशानी होती है। जो सब्जी लेने वाले होते हैं वे सड़क पर वाहन खड़े कर देते हैं। इस तरह ठेले का कब्जा, ऊपर से वाहन खड़े होने से निकलने के लायक जगह नहीं बच पाती है। जैसे-तैसे जंग जीतते हुए आदमी आगे बढ़ पाता है।

