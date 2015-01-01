पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • For Three Years The Wife Remains Separated, The Husband Came And Secretly Took The Son Away 100 Km Away From Mandla

छह घंटे अटकी रही जबलपुर पुलिस की सांसें:तीन साल से पत्नी रहती है अलग, पति आया और चुपके से बेटे को उठा ले गया 100 किमी दूर मंडला

जबलपुर16 मिनट पहले
छह वर्षीय तनिष्क सिन्हा
  • घरेलू विवाद के चलते अलग रह रहे पति-पत्नी, पुलिस की टीम मंडला रवाना

पति-पत्नी के बीच चल रहे घरेलू विवाद ने मंगलवार को पुलिस की सांसें अटका दी। दरअसल पत्नी बेटे संग मायके में रहती है। शाम को पति दोस्त के साथ बाइक से पहुंचा और घर के सामने खेल रहे छह वर्षीय बेटे को चुपके से 100 किमी दूर मंडला उठा ले गया। घर के सामने पड़ी साइकिल देख मां चीखने-चिल्लाने लगी। मासूम के अपहरण की खबर कोतवाली थाने पहुंची तो पुलिस भी सकते में आ गई। पूरे शहर की पुलिस उसकी खोजबीन में जुट गई। छह घंटे बाद असलियत पता चला। पुलिस की एक टीम रात को ही मंडला रवाना की गई।
ये है मामला
दीक्षितपुरा कोतवाली निवासी रानू सिन्हा छह वर्षीय बेटे तनिष्क सिन्हा के साथ मायके में रहती है। पति विक्की सिन्हा टैक्सी ड्राइवर है और मंडला के लालीपुर में रहता है। पिछले तीन वर्षों से पति-पत्नी में अनबन चल रही है। मंगलवार शाम 4.30 बजे तनिष्क साइकिल लेकर घर के सामने खेल रहा था। पांच बजे के लगभग मां रानू सिन्हा बाहर निकली तो बेटा गायब था। उसकी साइकिल पड़ी थी। चारों ओर पूछताछ करने के बाद वह थाने पहुंची। बेटे के गायब होने की सूचना दी और वहीं गश खाकर गिर पड़ी।
सकते में आ गई पुलिस
छह वर्षीय मासूम के अचानक इस तरह घर के सामने खेलते हुए गायब होने की सूचना अधिकारियों तक पहुंची तो हड़कंप मच गया। एसपी के निर्देश पर कोतवाली सहित अन्य थाने की पुलिस को बच्चे का पता लगाने में लगाया गया। कंट्रोल रूम से भी बच्चे की तस्वीर चारों ओर प्रसारित की गई। मासूम को ढूंढने की अपील जारी की गई। पेट्रोलिंग मोबाइलों को भी बस स्टैंड व रेलवे स्टेशन पर तलाश के लिए भेजा गया। इसी बीच रानू और उसके पति विक्की के बीच चल रहे घरेलू विवाद की जानकारी पुलिस को लगी।
सीसीटीवी की छानबीन से चला पता
पुलिस ने आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले तो एक कैमरे में विक्की सिन्हा कैद मिला। बाइक सवार विक्की के साथ उसका दोस्त भी था। पुलिस ने विक्की को फोन लगाया तो उसका मोबाइल बंद मिला। रिश्तेदारों को उसके मंडला स्थित घर भेजा गया। वहां पता चला कि तनिष्क पिता के साथ खेल रहा है। इसके बाद पुलिस ने राहत की सांस ली। टीआई अनिल गुप्ता ने बताया कि एक टीम रात 10 बजे के लगभग मंडला के लिए रवाना हुई है। बच्चे तनिष्क और उसके पिता विक्की को लेकर जबलपुर आएगी। इसके बाद आगे की कार्रवाई होगी।

