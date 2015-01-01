पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:फव्वारा उखाड़ा, रोटरी की रेलिंग तोड़ी, दावा किया चौराहा 4 माह में बना देंगे और 4 साल से नहीं लौटे

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
गुलौआ चौक पर अधूरे निर्माण के बीच चारों ओर फैले अतिक्रमण राहगीरों के लिए मुश्किल खड़ी कर रहे हैं।
  • मास्टिक एस्फाल्ट पूरे एरिया में , बस इसको ही नसीब नहीं हो पाया
  • गुलौआ चौक की हालत पस्त, जिस चौराहे से हजारों की आबादी का नाता उसकी नगर निगम ने की अनदेखी

गढ़ा गुलौआ चौक को पूरी तरह से विकसित करने के दावे के साथ बीच के हिस्से में लगे फव्वारे को उखाड़ा गया। रोटरी तोड़ी गई और रेलिंग को भी अलग किया गया। जब यह पूरा काम हो रहा था तो कहा गया कि आने वाले 4 माह के अंदर इसको नया रूप दे दिया जाएगा। सब कुछ यहाँ पर मेट्रो लुक में होगा और सिग्नल लगने के साथ चौराहा एकदम भव्य रूप में नजर आयेगा, लेकिन यह वादे और दावे हवाई साबित हुये।

रेलिंग अब गायब, फव्वारा जो उखाड़ा गया उसका पता नहीं, पूरा चौराहा नगर निगम की अनदेखी भरे रवैए का शिकार है। हजारों लोगों का नाता इस चौराहे से है, लाखों की आबादी पर प्रभाव छोड़ता है, पर इसकी अनदेखी किस स्तर पर की जा रही है इसका अंदाजा इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि शहर के सभी प्रमुख चौराहों में मास्टिक एस्फाल्ट यानी गोंदनुमा डामर से सड़कों को सुधारा गया, पर यहाँ यह रस्म अदायगी भी नहीं की गई।

फिलहाल चौराहे की हालत पस्त है। इसके चारों और अस्थाई अतिक्रमणों की बाढ़ है, साथ ही हर दिन नई लगती गुमटियाँ और अस्थाई अतिक्रमण सुंदरता को चौपट करने उतारू हैं। दुकानों के सामने खड़े होने वाले वाहन सड़क को छोटा कर रहे हैं। हर हिस्से से तुलना की जाए तो स्मार्ट सिटी के इस हिस्से में कस्बाई हालात हैं। एक बड़े एरिया की अनदेखी सी की जा रही है।

  • गढ़ा के हिस्से का सबसे प्रमुख चौराहा
  • चार सड़कों का मिलान है यहाँ पर
  • मदन महल और रानीताल चौराहे से नाता
  • शाम को हाइवा और डंपर की वजह से जाम लगता है
  • सिग्नल लगने से हालात यहाँ पर बदल सकते हैं
  • फुटपाथ बने और विद्युत पोल शिफ्ट हों, जो बाधा बने हैं

7 करोड़ तालाब में लगे, यहाँ कुछ नहीं
गुलौआ ताल को जब बनाया जा रहा था तो कहा गया कि इसके बाद चौक को भी विकसित किया जाएगा। 7 करोड़ रुपए में से ही चौराहे के कुछ हिस्सों को सुंदर बनाया जाएगा। तालाब तो जैसे-तैसे नये रूप में सामने आया पर चौराहे में किसी तरह से हालात नहीं बदल सके। क्षेत्रीय नागरिक रामस्वरूप गुप्ता, सुषमा गुप्ता कहती हैं कि इस चौराहे में फुटपाथ बने, सिग्नल लगे और जो अन्य बड़े चौराहे बने हैं उसी तरह यहाँ पर विकास कार्य हों तो कुछ बात बने। लोग टैक्स पूरा दे रहे हैं, लेकिन नगर निगम ने इस क्षेत्र को ऐसा लगता है भगवान भरोसे छोड़ दिया है।

डामर की सड़क भी अटकी
गुलौआ चौक पानी की टंकी से एक करोड़ की लागत से गौतम मढ़िया तक डामरीकरण होना है। इस कार्य के लिए टेण्डर हो गया, वर्क ऑर्डर भी जारी है पर एक साल से ज्यादा का समय बीतने के बाद काम शुरू नहीं हो सका है। अब हालत यह है कि सड़क पूरी तरह से इस चौराहे के आसपास टूट चुकी है।

पाइप लाइन का स्थाई समाधान जरूरी
क्षेत्रीय नागरिक संतोष शुक्ला, संतोष सिंह ठाकुर, दिनेश गुप्ता, अभय भट्ट, ब्रजेन्द्र ठाकुर कहते हैं कि इस चौराहे और आसपास की सड़क तभी बेहतर रह सकती है जब यहाँ पर पेयजल पाइप लाइन और लीकेज को रोकने की स्थाई व्यवस्था हो। अभी होता यह है कि हर मौसम में चौराहे पर पाइप लाइन में लीकेज हो जाता है और सड़क का कबाड़ा हो जाता है। चौराहे को विकसित करने के साथ यहाँ पर पेयजल पाइप लाइन का भी हल निकाला जाए। इससे भी आसपास के लोग परेशान हो चुके हैं।

