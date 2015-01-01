पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीजी छात्र सुसाइड केस:जबलपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज के फरार पांचों आरोपी छात्रों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए चार टीमें गठित, महाराष्ट्र जाएगी पुलिस

20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जबलपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज
  • पीजी छात्र भागवत देवांगन की आत्महत्या मामले की जांच में तेजी
  • पांच सीनियर्स छात्रों पर रैगिंग का है आरोप
  • गढ़ा थाने में दर्ज है 306,34 भादिव का प्रकरण

नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस मेडिकल कॉलेज के पांच सीनियर्स छात्रों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए चार टीमें गठित हुई हैं। इंदौर, सतना, भोपाल और महाराष्ट्र के औरंगाबाद टीमें जाएंगी। हॉस्टल में एक अक्टूबर को आत्महत्या करने वाले पीजी छात्र भागवत देवांगन मामले में पांचों आरोपी फरार चल रहे हैं। गढ़ा थाने में पांचों के खिलाफ धारा 306,34 भादवि का प्रकरण दर्ज है।

अग्रिम जमानत हो चुकी है खारिज
गढ़ा थाने में पांच नवम्बर को एफआईआर दर्ज हुई थी। तब पुलिस ने जूडा के रूख को लेकर इंतजार करने की बात कही थी। तत्काल गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने का फायदा पांचों आरोपी छात्रों ने उठाया और फरार हो गए। सेशन कोर्ट में पांचों ने अग्रिम जमानत की कोशिश भी की थी,लेकिन आवेदन नामंजूर हो गया। गिरफ्तारी से बचने के लिए पांचों आरोपी छात्र अमन गौतम,अभिषेक गेमे, सलमान खान, शुभम शिंदे,और विकास द्विवेदी फरार हो गए। आरोपियों में दो इंदौर, एक भोपाल, एक सतना और एक औरंगाबाद महाराष्ट्र के रहने वाले हैं।

भागवत देवांगन की जीवित अवस्था की फोटो
भागवत देवांगन की जीवित अवस्था की फोटो

45 दिन बाद भी आरोपी गिरफ्त से बाहर
आर्थो पीजी 2020 बैच के छात्र रहे भागवत देवांगन की आत्महत्या के 45 दिन हो गए। अब तक आरोपी फरार हैं। प्रकरण दर्ज होने के 90 दिवस के अंदर चालान प्रस्तुत करना होता है। गिरफ्तारी को लेकर पूर्व में भागवत देवांगन के बड़े भाई प्रहलाद और देवी भागवत एएसपी गोपाल खांडेल को ज्ञापन तक सौंप चुके हैं। चौतरफा दबाव के बाद गढ़ा पुलिस सक्रिय हुई है।
ये है मामला
नगर पंचायत राहौद जला जांजगीर चांपा निवासी अमृतलाल देवांगन का बेटा भागवत देवांगन(26)ने जबलपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज में आर्थो 2020 के बैच में जुलाई में प्रवेश लिया था। कॉलेज के पांच सीनियर्स छात्रों की प्रताड़ना के चलते उसने सितम्बर में बड़ी मात्रा में दवाएं खा लिया था। तब मेडिकल प्रबंधन ने कार्रवाई का भरोसा दिया था। भागवत छुट्टी लेकर घर चला गया था। वहां से 26 सितम्बर को लौटा था। चार दिन तक पांचों सीनियर्स उसे हॉस्टल में नहीं घुसने दिया। एक अक्टूबर को वह हॉस्टल पहुंचा और उसी दोपहर तीन बजे के लगभग फंदे से झूल गया था। पांच नवम्बर को आरोपियों के खिलाफ गढ़ा पुलिस ने 306, 34 भादवि का प्रकरण दर्ज किया था।

