पुलिस की कार्रवाई:जबलपुर में चार शातिर चोर गिरफ्तार, चोरी के वाहन सस्ते में बेचने के लिए ढूंढ रहे थे ग्राहक, तभी पहुंच गई पुलिस

जबलपुर37 मिनट पहले
चार शातिर वाहन चोरों को गिरफ्तार किया
  • गोरखपुर व क्राइम ब्रांच की संयुक्त कार्रवाई में सात दो पहिया वाहन व एक मोबाइल जब्त

गोरखपुर व क्राइम ब्रांच की संयुक्त टीम ने बुधवार को चार शातिर वाहन चोरों को गिरफ्तार किया। आरोपियों के पास से छह एक्टिवा, एक एक्सिस और मोबाइल जब्त किया। आरोपियों में दो शातिर चोर हैं और दो चोरी के वाहन खरीदे थे। दोनों मुख्य आरोपी कम कीमत पर वाहन बेचने के लिए ग्राहक खोज रहे थे। तभी खबर पाकर पुलिस पहुंच गई और दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इसके बाद चोरी के वाहन खरीदने वाले भी दोनों आरोपी पकड़े गए। टीआई सारिका पांडे ने बताया कि एमजीएम स्कूल के पीछे सेठी नगर मैदान में दो युवक बहुत ही सस्ते में एक्टिवा बेचने पहुंचे थे। इसकी सूचना पर दबिश देकर दोनों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। पूछताछ में दोनों वाहन के दस्तावेज नहीं दिखा पाए। सख्ती करने पर बताया कि उक्त वाहन चोरी का है। दोनों आरोपी कृपाल चौक खेरमाई मंदिर गढ़ा निवासी पंकज रैकवार और गुप्तेश्वर मंदिर निवासी शिवा बर्मन से पूछताछ में दो वाहन बेचना बताया गया।

इसके बाद टीम ने छोटी बजरिया निवासी राहुल सोंधिया को गिरफ्तार कर एक एक्टिवा और बरसाना मोहल्ला गढ़ा निवासी राहुल कुड़ोपा के घर से एक्सिस जब्त किया। चोरी का वाहन खरीदने पर इन्हें भी आरोपी बनाया गया। तीन एक्टिवा व एक मोबाइल बाद में पंकज रैकवार के घर से जब्त हुआ। जब्त वाहनों में दो ग्वारीघाट क्षेत्र से, दो घमापुर क्षेत्र से, 1-1 लार्डगंज व गढ़ा से चोरी की थी। वहीं एक्सिस गोरखपुर के हाथीताल क्षेत्र से चुराया था।

