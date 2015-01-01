पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेरोजगारों से ठगी:फ्रॉड कंपनी कार्यालय में लगा सख्त पहरा, मास्टर माइंड फरार

जबलपुर23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र स्थित उखरी चौराहे के पास एक भवन का बेसमेंट किराए पर लेकर ब्लाइंड बुक पब्लिकेशन के नाम पर बेरोजगारों से ठगी किए जाने को लेकर हंगामा होने पर पुलिस ने कंपनी संचालक सहित अन्य पर धोखाधड़ी सहित विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।

फ्रॉड कंपनी के मास्टर माइंड द्वारा करीब एक 1 करोड़ की ठगी किए जाने का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है। वहीं आज दूसरे दिन भी ठगी का शिकार हुए लोगों की भीड़ को बेकाबू होता देख सुबह से ही कंपनी कार्यालय में पुलिस का सख्त पहरा बैठा दिया गया।

सूत्रों के अनुसार उखरी चौराहे के पास शिवम कॉम्प्लेक्स में जबलपुर बुक पब्लिकेशन के नाम पर कंपनी का कार्यालय खोलकर घर बैठे कमाई करने का लालच देकर बेरोजगारों से पंजीयन शुल्क के नाम पर 25-25 सौ रुपये जमा कराकर एक किट दी गयी थी।

पंजीयन कराने वालों को 15 दिन में ब्लाइंड बुक के पेज तैयार करने पर 4 से 5 हजार रुपये मिलने व नए सदस्य बनाने वालों को कमीशन का लालच दिया गया था। उसके बाद पिछले कुछ दिनों में कंपनी कार्यालय में मेले जैसा माहौल बना रहता था और कंपनी से जुड़ने वाले अपने परिचितों व रिश्तेदारों को लाकर पंजीयन करा रहे थे।

उधर देर रात कोतवाली थाने में कंपनी संचालक कुमार शानू, मैनेजर अजय अग्रवाल निवासी शक्तिनगर, अनिकेत चौरसिया निवासी दमोहनाका कोष्टा मोहल्ला, प्रिया उर्फ प्रियंका सोनी गंगा नगर गढ़ा, स्वप्निल लखेरा सहित 8 के खिलाफ धारा 420, 406 आदि धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

वहीं पुलिस द्वारा कंपनी कार्यालय से 5 कम्प्यूटर जब्त किए गए हैं जिसमें करीब ढाई हजार रजिस्ट्रेशन होने की जानकारी लगी है। इस मामले में फरार मुख्य आरोपी कुमार शानू, अनूप, शैलेष एवं आनंद की तलाश की जा रही है।

फर्जीवाड़े की जाँच की माँग

एनएसयूआई की राष्ट्रीय समन्वय देवकी पटैल, प्रदेश सचिव राहुल रजक के नेतृत्व में बेरोजगारों का एक जत्था एसपी कार्यालय पहुँचा और जालसाज कंपनी प्रमुख की गिरफ्तारी व फर्जीवाड़े की जाँच कर ठगी का शिकार हुए लोगों के पैसे वापस दिलाए जाने की माँग की गई है। इस दौरान कुमार सानू को जल्द से जल्द गिरफ्तार किया जाए। ज्ञापन सौंपते वक्त नाजिम शाह, मनीष विश्वकर्मा, नीरज रजक आदि मौजूद थे।

रादुविवि छात्र परिषद

सदस्यों ने एसपी को ज्ञापन सौंपकर माँग की कि आरोपी को शीघ्र गिरफ्तार कर पीड़ितों के पैसे लौटाए जाएँ। इस अवसर पर संयोजक धीरज सिंह ठाकुर, दिनेश भोजवानी, नरेश मध्यानी, सरमन रजक आदि मौजूद थे।

पैसा वापस दिलाया जाए

ठगी का शिकार हुए लोगों में युवाओं के अलावा बड़ी संख्या में घरेलू कामकाजी महिलाएँ व युवतियाँ भी शामिल हैं इनको जब कंपनी बंद होने की जानकारी लगने पर वे कार्यालय पहुँचीं और पुलिस अधिकारियों से पैसे वापस दिलाए जाने की माँग की। ठगी का शिकार हुए लोगों में नीलू सोनी, शिफा अहमद, सोनाली खांडे, प्रिया रैकवार, प्रियांशु कोष्टा, शुभांगी श्रीवास्तव, फनीज फातिया आदि का कहना था कि वे 15 दिनों से मेहनत कर रही थीं। कंपनी द्वारा मेहनताना तो दिया नहीं गया बल्कि उनका पैसा लेकर कंपनी बंद कर उनके साथ धोखाधड़ी की गयी है।

मकान मालिक पर दर्ज हो मामला

उधर ठगी का शिकार हुईं गीतांजलि इकरा, सुचेता जैन, आयुषी कोष्टा, दिव्या सेन, रुकमणि पटेल, सिमरन ताम्रकार आदि का कहना था कि मकान मालिक पर भी मामला दर्ज होना चाहिए। पीड़ितों का कहना था कि बेसमेंट में कार्यालय के लिए जगह किराए पर देने से पहले कंपनी की जाँच करनी चाहिए थी और पुलिस को भी सूचना दी जानी थी, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं किया गया। वहीं मुख्य मार्ग पर रोजाना लोगों की भीड़ जमा होती थी और पुलिस प्रशासन की अनदेखी के चलते हजारों लोग ठगी का शिकार हुए हैं। पी-2

