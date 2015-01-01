पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ठगी का मामला:धोखाधड़ी कर जमा पूँजी ले गया धोखेबाज, जनसुनवाई में पीड़ितों ने लगाई न्याय की गुहार

जबलपुर43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जनसुनवाई के दौरान एसपी कार्यालय पहुँचे बजरंग काॅलोनी बिलहरी निवासी बलविंदर सिंह ने एक शिकायत देकर अपनी माँ की जीवन भर की जमा पूँजी 7 लाख रुपये धोखाधड़ी कर हड़पने वाले के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की माँग की है। शिकायत में बताया गया कि माँ की जमा पूँजी हड़पे जाने से उन्हें गहरा सदमा लगा और उन्हें बीमारी की हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था जहाँ उनकी मौत हो गयी।

पीड़ित पुत्र ने शिकायत में निष्पक्ष जाँच कर न्याय दिलाए जाने की गुहार लगाई है। इसी प्रकार दीक्षितपुरा निवासी अनिल यादव ने शिकायत देकर बताया कि जालसाजाें ने फर्जी दस्तावेज बनाकर उनके मृतक पिता मोतीलाल यादव के वारिसों के फर्जी हस्ताक्षर कर राजस्व अधिकारियों से मिलीभगत कर 7 नवंबर 2020 को अपने नाम भूमि करा ली है और अब उक्त भूमि को बेचने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। पीड़ित ने भू-माफिया के खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर न्याय दिलाए जाने की गुहार लगाई है।

सूदखोर ने खाते से निकाले 5 लाख - इसी तरह गढ़ा क्षेत्र में रहने वाले राजेश राजपूत ने शिकायत देकर बताया कि वे बीएमआर रेलवे कैंटीन में सहायक कुक के पद पर कार्यरत थे। वर्ष 2018 में पारिवारिक जरूरत के चलते एक व्यक्ति से 1 लाख 70 हजार रुपए कर्ज लिया था जिसके एवज में सूदखोर ने तीन कोरे चैक बतौर गारंटी जमा कराए थे। पीड़ित का कहना था कि कर्ज चुकता करने के बाद भी सूदखोर ने कोरे चैक को बैंक में लगाकर 5 लाख खाते से निकाल लिए हैं। पीड़ित ने कार्रवाई कर पैसे वापस दिलाए जाने की माँग की है। पी-4

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें