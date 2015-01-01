पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:गजेन्द्र-महेन्द्र सोनकर एनएसए में गिरफ्तार

जबलपुर35 मिनट पहले
  • दोनों आरोपी भाइयों को जेल भेजा गया

भानतलैया क्षेत्र में 7 नवम्बर को जुआ फड़ पर छापामार कार्रवाई के बाद पुलिस ने फड़ संचालक गजेन्द्र सोनकर व उसके भाई महेन्द्र सोनकर को शुक्रवार को एनएसए में गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया। पुलिस ने बताया कि गजेन्द्र सोनकर, 39 वर्षीय के खिलाफ पूर्व से जुआ एक्ट, मारपीट, आर्म्स एक्ट, हत्या का प्रयास, विस्फोटक पदार्थ अधिनियम, कोलाहल अधिनियम के 12 अपराध एवं छोटे भाई महेन्द्र सोनकर, 35 वर्षीय के खिलाफ पहले से ही मारपीट, चोरी, आर्म्स एक्ट, जुआ के 5 अपराध पंजीबद्ध हैं।

दोनों आरोपी क्षेत्रीय जनता में भय का वातावरण निर्मित कर संगठित जुआ खिला रहे थे, जिसे देखते हुए एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा के आदेश पर दोनों आरोपी भाइयों के विरुद्ध राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा अधिनियम (एनएसए) के तहत प्रतिबंधात्मक कार्यवाही की गई।

ज्ञात हो कि 7 नवम्बर को जुआ फड़ पर छापे के दौरान 41 जुआड़ियों को जुआ खेलते हुये रंगे हाथ पकड़ा गया था, फड़ से 7 लाख 40 हजार रुपये नकद एवं 42 मोबाइल जब्त किये गये थे। इसके अलावा मौके से 2 देशी कार्बाईन सहित 17 हथियार, 19 मैग्जीन, विभिन्न बोर के 1478 राउंड, स्टील का फरसा, बका, खडग एवं जंगली जानवर के सींग के टुकड़े मिले थे।

आदतन अपराधी पर जिलाबदर की कार्यवाही| कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने गढ़ा थाना क्षेत्र के आदतन अपराधी राकेश ठाकुर पर जिलाबदर की कार्यवाही की है। राकेश पर अवैध रूप से मादक पदार्थ रखने, जुआ-सट्टा खिलाने सहित दर्जनों अपराध दर्ज हैं और वह वर्ष 2004 से लगातार अपराध करते आ रहा है।

पुलिस के प्रतिवेदन के आधार पर जिलाबदर की कार्यवाही की गई।

