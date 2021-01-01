पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Jabalpur
  Glimpses Of The Terminal Started Appearing At Madan Mahal Station; Pink Station Being Developed On The Lines Of Habibganj At A Cost Of 120 Crores

सौगात:मदन महल स्टेशन पर नजर आने लगी टर्मिनल की झलक; 120 करोड़ से हबीबगंज की तर्ज पर बन रहा पिंक स्टेशन

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
मदन महल स्टेशन को सँवारने का काम तेज गति से किया जा रहा है। - Dainik Bhaskar
मदन महल स्टेशन को सँवारने का काम तेज गति से किया जा रहा है।
  • स्टेशन बनने के बाद जबलपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर कम होगा ट्रेनों का दबाव
  • केन्द्रीय बजट में भी मिले शुभ संकेत, दक्षिण भारत के लिए होगा ट्रेनों का संचालन

मदन महल रेलवे स्टेशन पर टर्मिनल की झलक अब दिखाई देने लगी है। काफी समय से टर्मिनल स्टेशन की योजना के अनुसार स्टेशन की री-स्ट्रक्चरिंग का काम चल रहा है, जो अब नए आधुनिक रूप में नजर आने लगा है। टर्मिनल स्टेशन की योजना के तहत एक तरफ प्लेटफॉर्म की लंबाई बढ़ाई जा रही है, वहीं दूसरी तरफ शेड लगाने का काम भी तेजी से चल रहा है। इलेक्ट्रिफिकेशन के लिए लोहे के पिलर बनकर तैयार हो गए हैं। रेलवे से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार 120 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से हबीबगंज रेलवे स्टेशन की तर्ज पर विकसित किए जा रहे टर्मिनल के बनने से जहाँ एक ओर देश के नक्शे पर जबलपुर की छवि रेल यात्री सुविधाओं के मामले में चमक उठेगी।

वहीं दूसरी ओर इससे जबलपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर ट्रेनों और यात्रियों का दबाव भी काफी हद तक कम हो सकेगा, क्योंकि टर्मिनल बनने के बाद जबलपुर रेलवे स्टेशन से दक्षिण भारत की ओर चलने वाली ट्रेनों को मदन महल स्टेशन से चलाया जाएगा। दिल्ली की ओर जाने वाली गाड़ियों को भी यहाँ से चलाने की योजना पर विचार किया जा रहा है। गौरतलब है कि इस बार के बजट में केन्द्रीय वित्तमंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने देश में बनने वाले टर्मिनल में मदन महल टर्मिनल का भी उल्लेख कर यथासंभव फंड जारी करने के संकेत दिए हैं, जिसके बाद टर्मिनल के काम में और तेजी आने की उम्मीद की जा रही है।

टर्मिनल एक नजर में

  • कुल लागत: 120 करोड़ रुपए
  • फंड मिला: करीब 30 करोड़ रुपए
  • काम पूरा करने का लक्ष्य: वर्ष 2024

प्लेटफॉर्म की लंबाई बढ़ाने का हो रहा काम, लूप लाइन का काम जारी
रेलवे से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मदन महल को टर्मिनल स्टेशन का रूप देने के लिए प्लेटफॉर्म नं. 2 और 3 की लंबाई को बढ़ाने का काम तेजी से चल रहा है, साथ ही प्लेटफॉर्म पर शेड का भी निर्माण जोर-शोर से किया जा रहा है। साथ ही नई रेल पटरियों को भी बिछाने का काम जारी है। आने वाले दिनों में निर्माण कार्य की प्रगति से टर्मिनल का सही रूप भी दिखाई देने लगेगा। ट्रेनों के संचालन के साथ आउटर पर खड़ी होने वाली गाड़ियों के लिए अंडर ब्रिज का विस्तार कर नई लूप लाइन डाली जा रही है, जिससे आने वाले समय में अधिक संख्या में ट्रेनों को टर्मिनल में लाने और ले जाने की सुविधा मिल सकेगी, जिसका सीधा फायदा यात्रियों को होगा।

चलेंगी डाउन दिशा की ओर जाने वालीं गाड़ियाँ- रेलवे के सूत्रों का कहना है कि मदन महल के टर्मिनल स्टेशन बनने के बाद जबलपुर से निजामुद्दीन जाने वाली तीनों ट्रेनों को यहाँ से चलाया जा सकता है। इसके अलावा डाउन दिशा (कटनी की ओर जाने वाली) की अन्य ट्रेनें भी मदन महल स्टेशन से शुरू की जा सकेंगी। रेल अफसरों के अनुसार मदन महल टर्मिनल बनने के बाद डाउन दिशा की ही कुछ ट्रेनों का संचालन यहाँ से होगा। अप दिशा की ट्रेनों को मदन महल स्टेशन से चलाकर जबलपुर स्टेशन को बायपास नहीं किया जाएगा।

मदन महल स्टेशन को टर्मिनल का रूप देने का काम योजना के अनुसार चल रहा है, जिसे हबीबगंज की तर्ज पर विकसित किया जा रहा है, जिसमें अल्ट्रा-मॉडर्न फैसिलिटीज होंगी। टर्मिनल का काम समय पर पूरा होने की उम्मीद है।
-विजय पांडेय, उप मुख्य अभियंता (निर्माण)

टर्मिनल बनाने के लिए हो रहे ये काम

  • मदन महल में बिछेगी नई लूप लाइन नया एफओबी बनेगा।
  • प्लेटफॉर्म नं. 1 की ओर बनेगी आकर्षक बिल्डिंग।
  • यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए एस्केलेटर और लिफ्ट लगाई जाएगी।
  • यात्रियों के लिए शेड से कवर किए जा रहे हैं सभी प्लेटफॉर्म।
  • इन ट्रेनों का हो सकेगा संचालन
  • जबलपुर-निजामुद्दीन गोंडवाना एक्स.।
  • जबलपुर-निजामुद्दीन महाकौशल एक्स.।
  • जबलपुर-लखनऊ चित्रकूट एक्सप्रेस।
  • जबलपुर-जम्मूतवी एक्सप्रेस।
  • जबलपुर-अजमेर एक्सप्रेस।
  • जबलपुर-मडुआडीह एक्सप्रेस।
  • जबलपुर-रीवा इंटरसिटी।
  • जबलपुर-अम्बिकापुर इंटरसिटी।
  • जबलपुर- सिंगरौली इंटरसिटी।
