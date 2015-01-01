पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव:घर-घर में हुई साज-सज्जा, आज जलेंगे खुशियों के दीप, दिवारी नृत्य के लिए तैयार हैं ग्वालों की टोलियां

जबलपुर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच भी पर्व को लेकर रहा उत्साह, एहतियात के बीच चलता रहा खरीदी का दौर

दीपावली पर्व को लेकर ग्रामीण अंचलों में खासा उत्साह दिखा। पर्व को लेकर भवनों में विशेष साज-सज्जा के साथ रोशनी की गई है। वहीं महिलाओं ने रंगोली रंगोली भी सजाई है। पर्व को लेकर शुक्रवार को बाजार में जमकर भीड़ रही। कोरोना की गाइडलाइन के बीच खरीददारी का दौर चलता रहा।

वहीं ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में परंपरा अनुसार दिवारी नृत्य के लिए ग्वालों की टोलियां भी तैयार हो गई हैं। घरों के साथ मंदिरों को भी सजाया गया है। आज अमावस्या पर शनिवार को घर-घर में मात महालक्ष्मी, गणेश और कुबेर आदि का पूजन होगा। सिहोरा, कुंंडम, मझौली, बरेला, कटंगी, पनागर, पाटन, शहपुरा, बरगीनगर, बरगी सहित अन्य ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में दीपोत्सव की धूम रहेगी।

सिहोरा: घरों में छिटकी रंगोली
सिहोरा में पर्व को लेकर खासा उत्साह दिखा। त्यौहार को लेकर घरों व प्रतिष्ठानों की विशेष रूप से सजाया गया है। आकर्षक लाइटें लगाई गई हैं। महिलाओं ने पर्व को लेकर घरों में रंगोली भी सजाई। पर्व के एक दिन पहले बाजार में जमकर भीड़ रही। देशी उत्पादों की जमकर माँग रही। मिट्टी से बने दिए आकर्षण का केन्द्र रहे।

धनपुरी: बच्चों को दिए पटाखे, खिले चेहरे
धनपुरी, देवरी पंचायत में विधायक सुशील तिवारी ने बच्चों के साथ पर्व मनाया। उन्होंने बच्चों को पटाखे भी दिए। इस अवसर पर बुजुर्गां को सहायता राशि के चैक भी दिए गए। इस अवसर पर मंडल अध्यक्ष प्रतीक दुबे, मंडल प्रभारी गणेश पटेल, लक्ष्मी गर्ग, अमित शुक्ला, राजू रजक, शिवा विश्कर्मा, शिवनंदन पटेल, अंकुर साहू आदि उपस्थित रहे।

गांधीग्राम: दिवारी गीतों की धुन पर थिरकेंगे ग्वाल गांधीग्राम में पर्व को लेकर तैयारियां पूर्ण कर ली गई हैं। जहां एक ओर घरों की विशेष साज-सज्जा की गई है। वहीं मंदिरों को भी सजाया गया है। परंपरागत दिवारी की सरगम पर ग्वालों की टोली नाचने के लिए तैयार हो गई है। आसपास के क्षेत्र में त्यौहार को लेकर खासा उत्साह है। वहीं ग्राम के बुद्धिजीवी वर्ग ने तालाब किनारे डेरा डाले परदेसी पंरिदों के लिए पटाखे व आतिशबाजी नहीं करने के लिए कहा है।

पाटन: निकलेगी अहीरों की टोली
दीपोत्सव पर्व पर आज को रात को परंपरागत वेषभूषा में ग्वाल गांव में घूमकर जागरण करेंगे। घर-धर जाकर सुबह के पहर में लोगों को जगाएंगे व नृत्य करेंगे। वहीं आज मवेशियों के बीच अहीर नृत्य किया जाएगा। पर्व को लेकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई हैं। खासा उत्साह देखा जा रहा है।

बरगी नगर: मनकेड़ी में नहीं लगेगा मेला
कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते मनकेड़ी में लगने वाला चंडी मेला स्थगित कर दिया गया है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि चंडी मेले को लेकर ग्रामीणों की बैठक हुई थी, जिसमें यह निर्णय लिया गया है। बैठक में ग्राम प्रमुख हफीज, सूरज आदिवासी, शाहना आदिवासी, दिमाग प्रसाद, बैसाख आदिवासी, डोमारी सोनी आदि मौजूदर रहे।

गोसलपुर: तहसीलदार ने किया दुकानों का निरीक्षण, दिए निर्देश
सिहोरा तहसीलदार राकेश चौरसिया ने दीपावली के एक दिन पूर्व गोसलपुर पहुंचकर पटाखा दुकानों का निरीक्षण किया। दुकान संचालकों को मॉस्क पहनने व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग अपनाने की सलाह दी। अग्रि हादसे से निपटने के लिए आवश्यक इंतजाम करने के लिए कहा। चीनी पटाखे सहित देवी-देवताओं वाले पटाखे बचने पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है। निरीक्षण के दौरान पटवारी नीरज कुरररिया व स्थानीय पुलिस बल मौजूद था।

सिलौड़ी: पर्व को लेकर गांव में हुई सफाई
सिलौंड़ी पंचायत में शुक्रवार को ग्राम के सभी वार्डों की सफाई की गई। जिन स्थानों पर कचरे के ढेर लगे थे उन्हें हटाया गया। वहीं पर्व को लेकर ग्राम में घरों को विशेष रूप से सजाया गया है। रंगरोगन के साथ आकर्षक लाइटें लगाई गई हैं।

कुंडम: मोहल्ले में विराजीं माता लक्ष्मी
पांच दिवसीय पर्व को लेकर नई परंपरा की शुरूवात हुई है। धनतेरस पर आवास मोहल्ला में माता लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा स्थापित की गई। लक्ष्मी गणेश उत्सव समिति द्वारा स्थापित प्रतिमा की रोजना पूजा-अर्चना हो रही है। मां के दर्शन के लिए लोग पहुंच रहे हैं। वहीं पर्व को लेकर तैयारी पूर्ण कर ली गई हैं। आज धूमधाम से दीपावली मनाई जाएगी।

