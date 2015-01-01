पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बाउंड ओवर कराए जाने के बाद गुंडा टैक्स माँग रहा था बदमाश

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • सड़क निर्माण कम्पनी के कर्मचारी की रिपोर्ट पर पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

पुलिस ने जिस बदमाश को बाउंड ओवर कराया था वह डुमना में फोरलेन निर्माण कार्य में लगे ठेका कंपनी कर्मी को धमकाते हुए हर माह गुंडा टैक्स की माँग कर रहा था। उसके आतंक से भयभीत होकर ठेका कंपनी कर्मी द्वारा थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई गयी थी जिसके बाद पुलिस ने बदमाश को दबोचा और उसके खिलाफ बंधपत्र का उल्लंघन करने की धारा 122 के तहत प्रकरण तैयार कर जिला दंडाधिकारी को भेजा है।

सूत्रों के अनुसार राजस्थान मेहगवाँ निवासी पप्पू गुर्जर ने दो दिन पहले थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी कि वह डुमना रोड पर रोड ठेकेदार कम्पनी पीएएसएसई में सुपरवाइजर के पद पर कार्यरत है। 8 नवंबर की रात पौने 11 बजे के करीब सुअरकोल निवासी शुभम यादव अपने एक साथी के साथ प्लांट पर पहुँचा था और कंपनी कर्मी को धमकाते हुए कहा था कि अपने मालिक से कहो कि यहाँ काम करना है तो हर माह 50 हजार रुपये गुंडा टैक्स देना पड़ेगा और कच्चा माल उससे लेना होगा नहीं तो प्लांट में आग लगा दूँगा।

रिपोर्ट पर धारा 294, 327, 323, 506 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर पुलिस ने आरोपी शुभम यादव को सुअरकोल तिराहा के पास से गिरफ्तार किया था। पकड़े गये बदमाश के आपराधिक रिकाॅर्ड को देखते हुए पूर्व में बाउंड ओवर कराया गया था और उसने बंधपत्र का उल्लंघन करते हुए गुंडागर्दी कर आतंक फैलाया जिसके मद्देनजर उसके खिलाफ धारा 122 के तहत कार्रवाई प्रस्तावित की जा रही है।

इस धारा के अंतर्गत उसे दो साल तक जेल में रहना होगा। ज्ञात हो कि इसी तरह की धमकी डुमना विस्तारीकरण के दौरान क्षेत्र के ही एक बदमाश ने भी दी थी जिसके खिलाफ भी मामला दर्ज किया गया था।

